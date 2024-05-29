Legislation considered under suspension of the Rules of the House of Representatives during the week of June 3, 2024
The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives announces bills that will be considered under suspension of the rules in that chamber. Under suspension, floor debate is limited, all floor amendments are prohibited, points of order against the bill are waived, and final passage requires a two-thirds majority vote.
At the request of the Majority Leader and the House Committee on the Budget, CBO estimates the effects of those bills on direct spending and revenues. CBO has limited time to review the legislation before consideration. Although it is possible in most cases to determine whether the legislation would affect direct spending or revenues, time may be insufficient to estimate the magnitude of those effects. If CBO has prepared estimates for similar or identical legislation, a more detailed assessment of budgetary effects, including effects on spending subject to appropriation, may be included.
CBO’s estimates of the bills that have been posted for possible consideration under suspension of the rules during the week of June 3, 2024, include:
- H.R. 1098, To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 50 East Derry Road in East Derry, New Hampshire, as the "Chief Edward B. Garone Post Office"
- H.R. 1555, To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 2300 Sylvan Avenue in Modesto, California, as the "Corporal Michael D. Anderson Jr. Post Office Building"
- H.R. 1687, To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 6444 San Fernando Road in Glendale, California, as the "Paul Ignatius Post Office"
- H.R. 1823, To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 207 East Fort Dade Avenue in Brooksville, Florida, as the "Specialist Justin Dean Coleman Memorial Post Office Building"
- H.R. 3608, To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 28081 Marguerite Parkway in Mission Viejo, California, as the "Major Megan McClung Post Office Building"
- H.R. 5034, To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 2119 Market Square in Christiansted, St. Croix, United States Virgin Islands, as the "Lieutenant General Samuel E. Ebbesen Post Office
- H.R. 5476, To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 1077 River Road, Suite 1, in Washington Crossing, Pennsylvania, as the "Susan C. Barnhart Post Office"
- H.R. 5640, To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 12804 Chillicothe Road in Chesterland, Ohio, as the "Sgt. Wolfgang Kyle Weninger Post Office Building"
- H.R. 5712, To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 220 Fremont Street in Kiel, Wisconsin, as the "Trooper Trevor J. Casper Post Office Building"
- H.R. 5867, To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 109 Live Oaks Boulevard in Casselberry, Florida, as the "Colonel Joseph William Kittinger II Post Office Building"
- H.R. 5985, To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 517 Seagaze Drive in Oceanside, California, as the "Charlesetta Reece Allen Post Office Building"
- H.R. 6073, To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 9925 Bustleton Avenue in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, as the "Sergeant Christopher David Fitzgerald Post Office Building"
- H.R 6188, To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 420 Highway 17 North in Surfside Beach, South Carolina, as the "Nancy Yount Childs Post Office Building"
- H.R. 6651, To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 603 West 3rd Street in Necedah, Wisconsin, as the "Sergeant Kenneth E. Murphy Post Office Building"
- H.R. 6750, To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 501 Mercer Street Southwest in Wilson, North Carolina, as the "Milton F. Fitch, Sr. Post Office Building"
- H.R. 6810, To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 518 North Ridgewood Drive in Sebring, Florida, as the "U.S. Army Air Corps Major Thomas B. McGuire Post Office Building"
- H.R. 6983, To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 15 South Valdosta Road in Lakeland, Georgia, as the "Nell Patten Roquemore Post Office"
- H.R. 7180, To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 80 1st Street in Kingsland, Arkansas, as the "Kingsland 'Johnny Cash' Post Office"
- H.R. 7192, To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 333 West Broadway in Anaheim, California, as the "Dr. William I. 'Bill' Kott Post Office Building"
- H.R. 7199, To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at S74w16860 Janesville Road, in Muskego, Wisconsin, as the "Colonel Hans Christian Heg Post Office"
- H.R. 7385, To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 29 Franklin Street in Petersburg, Virginia, as the "John Mercer Langston Post Office Building"
- H.R. 7417, To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 135 West Spring Street in Titusville, Pennsylvania, as the "Edwin L. Drake Post Office Building"
- H.R. 7606, To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 1087 Route 47 South in Rio Grande, New Jersey, as the "Carlton H. Hand Post Office Building"
- H.R. 7607, To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at Block 1025, Lots 18 & 19, Northeast Corner of US Route 9 South and Main Street in the Township of Middle, County of Cape May, New Jersey, as the "George Henry White Post Office Building"
- H.R. 7893, To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 306 Pickens Street in Marion, Alabama, as the "Albert Turner, Sr. Post Office Building
- H.R. 8097, RECA Extension Act of 2024
- H.Res. 1215, Calling on elected officials and civil society leaders to join in efforts to educate the public on the contributions of the Jewish American community, as amended