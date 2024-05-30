International Livestock, Dairy, Meat Processing, and Aquaculture Expo opens in HCM City

VIETNAM, May 30 - HCM CITY — Some of the latest innovations in agriculture and livestock technologies are on display at an exhibition that opened in HCM City on Wednesday.

The 9th International Livestock, Dairy, Meat Processing, and Aquaculture Exposition (ILDEX Vietnam 2024) has brought together more than 220 exhibitors from more than 32 countries and territories, with 85 per cent of the space featuring international brands and 15 per cent highlighting local innovators.

With more than 230 booths, the event showcases models, technologies, machinery and equipment for barns, nutrition, animal health, and slaughtering and processing of livestock and aquatic products.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phùng Đức Tiến said international integration has played a vital role in improving the productivity, quality, efficiency, and reputation of the livestock and fisheries industries.

So creating a favorable environment to encourage investment, research, development and technology transfer in these fields is essential.

Close cooperation is needed between State management agencies, businesses, researchers, farmers, and the international community, he said.

Agriculture has grown steadily and comprehensively and food production has increased rapidly in both quantity and quality, ensuring abundant supply for the needs of Việt Nam’s 100 million population, millions of tourists and the global supply chain, he said.

Last year the sector grew by 3.83 per cent.

In pig farming, Việt Nam continued to rank fifth in the world in terms of number of animals and sixth in output while in poultry farming it ranked first.

Igor Palka, managing director of VNU Asia Pacific Co., Ltd, one of the expo’s organisers, said event highlights include the Meat Pro Pavilion, the HAN Select Vietnam Conference and more than 50 sessions on sustainable agriculture, innovative farming, and the latest trends in livestock-farm businesses.

The newly introduced Meat Pro Pavilion hosts 11 top-tier international processing and handling companies, he said.

Organised also by International Technology Exhibition and Events JSC, the expo, on at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre, runs until Friday. —VNS