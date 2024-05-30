Camping Utensils Market Size Worth USD 4.6 billion By 2031 | Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6%

Camping Utensils Market

The Camping Utensils Market Size was valued at $2.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $4.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6% from 2022 to 2031

DELAWARE, WILMINGTON, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Camping Utensils Market," The Camping Utensils Market Size was valued at $2.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $4.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6% from 2022 to 2031.

Camping utensils are widely used for convenience during camping. Furthermore, camping tent and other equipment have gained popularity among the campers. Various types of tents are available for their accommodation in the market. Commonly used camping tents are dome tent, tunnel tent, and geodesic tent. Rise in awareness regarding health & fitness, increase in the number of campers, surge in initiatives from tourism associations to promote camping activities, and increase in youth population are the major Camping Utensils Market Trends that drive the Camping Utensils Market Growth.

Since 2014, the popularity of recreational vehicles (RVs) has increased among campers for the purpose of accommodation during camping. In addition, a camping tent is affordable and adventurous as compared to RVs, which entices campers to purchase innovative tents for camping purposes. Manufacturers focus on meeting Camping Utensils Market Demand from Indian and Chinese campers according to their environmental needs and camping requirements. Asia-Pacific is expected to offer a huge opportunity for the camping utensils market in the region. However, the increase in interest of campers for novel tents supports the global growth of the camping utensils market.

According to the data by The North American Camping Report 2021, a camping tent was the most preferred camping accommodation among first-time campers in 2020 in the U.S. Camping tent accounted for 67% of camping accommodation, whereas, rest of the 33% accounted by recreational vehicle (RV), cabin, and others.

Hectic lifestyle, improper work-life balance, and lack of peace-full environment are the factors associated to a number of health issues or disorders, such as hypertension, hypotension, and depression. Therefore, to avoid such instances and to make their living more interesting, consumers are looking for leisure holidays and vacations that can offer them peace and satisfaction. Due to this, the number of camping service agencies are expanding in the North America and Europe. Consumers who are not keen to buy camping equipment and opt for camping service agencies to plan their camping are expected to present lucrative Camping Utensils Market Opportunity to camping equipment manufacturers by providing them required utensils in mass volume.

According to the Camping Utensils Market Analysis, the market is segmented into application, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of application, the market is bifurcated into personal and commercial. On the basis of distribution channel, it is fragmented into business-to-business, hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty stores, online retailers, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Netherland, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Chile, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and rest of LAMEA).

By application, the commercial segment witnessed a major growth rate in the market during the Camping Utensils Market Forecast period 2022-2031. The commercial segment is estimated to reach $2,026.6 million by 2031, at a significant CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the business-to-business segment held the major Camping Utensils Market Share in the market in 2021. Business-to-business refers to transactions that take place between businesses rather than between businesses and individual customers. B2B camping tent deals are distinguished from consumer-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-government (B2G) transactions.

Region-wise, North America held the major share in the market in 2021. Camping participation among millennial and Generation Z in the region has consistently increased over time and continues to outpace that of the general population, however, camping among the older demographic increased in 2020.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐔𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐥𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐫𝐞

• Amg-Group,

• Big Agnes, Inc,

• Dometic Group Ab,

• Exxel Outdoors, LLC,

• Hilleberg The Tentmaker Ab,

• Johnson Outdoors,

• Newell Brands,

• Oase Outdoors Aps,

• Simex Outdoor International Gmbh, and

• VF Corporation.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

• The global camping utensils market size was valued at $2,640.3 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $4,612.8 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.0%.

• On the basis of application, the personal segment dominated the global market in 2021 and is likely to remain dominant during the forecast period.

• On the basis of distribution channel, the business-to-business segment dominated the global market in 2021 and is likely to remain dominant during the forecast period.

• On the basis of region, North America dominated the global market in 2021 and is likely to remain dominant during the forecast period.

𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰

The camping trend is growing rapidly and impacting consumers inclination toward purchasing new and innovative products in the market. Rise in the interest of people toward camping boosts the sales of camping products across the globe. Companies can operate their business in a highly competitive market by launching new products or updated versions of existing products. Partnership, collaboration, and agreement with key stakeholders are key strategies to sustain in the market. In the recent past, many leading players opted for a product launch or partnership strategies to strengthen their foothold in the market.

