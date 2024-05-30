Vascular Graft Market Forecast: Nearing $8.1 Billion by 2030 at 4.98% CAGR

Vascular Graft Market Report

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vascular grafting is done for the treatment of various vascular complications, such as coronary artery disease (CAD), pulmonary embolism (blood clots), deep vein thrombosis (DVT), chronic venous insufficiency (CVI), and pediatric congenital cardiovascular defects (CCDs). The high blood pressure, cholesterol deposition, cardiac injury, and infections are causative factors for vascular diseases. The diabetes, hypertension, obesity, alcohol consumption, and tobacco smoking are the risk factors for the vascular diseases. The synthetic vascular grafts are made up of expanded polytetrafluoroethylene, Dacron, and polyurethane. However, polyurethane is better able to match the compliance of native vasculature. Hemodialysis access grafts, endovascular aneurysm repair stent grafts, and peripheral vascular grafts are commonly used for vascular grafting procedures.



𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Becton, Dickinson And Company

Cook Medical, Inc.

Cordis

Endologix Inc.

Getinge Group

LeMaitre Vascular Inc.

Medtronic plc

Terumo Medical Corporation

W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.



𝐕𝐚𝐬𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

On the basis of product, the vascular grafts market is divided into hemodialysis access graft, endovascular aneurysm repair stent grafts, and peripheral vascular graft. The hemodialysis access graft segment dominated the market in 2020, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period, owing to the prevalence of vascular diseases.

On the basis of raw material, the vascular grafts market is divided into polyester, polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), polyurethane, and biosynthetic. The polyurethane segment dominated the market in 2020, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period, due to advantages of polyurethane and better compliance for native vasculature.

On the basis of end users, the market is divided into hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs). The hospitals segment dominated the market in 2020, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period, due to increase in number of hospitals.



The COVID-19 outbreak is anticipated to have a negative impact on the growth of the vascular grafts market as most hospitals are not operating due to COVID-19 and the ongoing lockdowns in many countries. The COVID-19 virus has serious and life-threatening impact on patients with cardiac patients. However, a huge number of clinics and hospitals across the globe were restructured to increase the hospital capacity to provide improve healthcare services, and this is expected to increase the diagnosis and surgeries of vascular diseases, which contributes in the market growth.



