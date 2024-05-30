President Cyril Ramaphosa mourns loss of life in Limpopo road accident

President Cyril Ramaphosa is deeply saddened by the loss of a reported 13 lives in a collision between a truck and a minibus on the Dendron Road in Ga-Hlahla, Polokwane.

President Ramaphosa’s thoughts are with the families of the deceased who died in a crash which left no survivors.

Apart from the two drivers, the minibus passengers are reported to be teachers and other public servants.

President Ramaphosa said: “My heart goes out to all families who have lost loved ones in this incident.

“Amid our mourning, we must once again be mindful of our individual and shared responsibility to take care of ourselves and those with whom we share our roads.

“Incidents of this kind incur heartache for those closest to the deceased, the loss of household income and the impact of losing members of our families and communities in whose skills and development the nation has invested.

“We must pay attention to road and weather conditions but most importantly, we must respect human life and make safety our way of life.

“While government has reached out to the affected families, we must all work together to the best of our ability to prevent such tragedy from recurring.

“As large numbers of South Africans move around the country during this election period, we must take care of each other and make this an election thst will also be remembered for safety on our roads and in our homes.”

