Home Affairs extends operating hours to 21:00 today

Following an extremely positive response to the Department’s extension of operating hours yesterday and today, our systems are overwhelmed.

On observation of this, Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, directed the following;

The Department to extend operating hours by an additional two hours to 21:00 today and;

Reroute mobile offices to areas experiencing high congestion levels.

Yesterday, the Department assisted double the number of people it normally does on normal working days.

