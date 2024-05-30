President Cyril Ramaphosa extends employment of SANDF to preserve law and order during elections

President Cyril Ramaphosa has informed the National Assembly that 2 828 members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) will be employed for service in cooperation with the South African Police Service (SAPS) for the prevention and combating of crime and for the maintenance and preservation of law and order during the 2024 National and Provincial Elections.

President Ramaphosa has informed the Acting Speaker of the National Assembly and the Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces that the employment of SANDF personnel will form part of Operation PROSPER and applies from 20 May to 7 June 2024.

This employment is authorised in accordance with the provisions of Section 201(2) (a) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa of 1996, read with Section 19 of the Defence Act of 2002 (Act No.42 of 2002).

The expenditure for this employment is estimated at R59,451,704.

Media enquiries: Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President, on media@enquiries.gov.za