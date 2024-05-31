Discrete Automation Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Discrete Automation Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The discrete automation market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $7.53 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%.” — The Business Research company

The Business Research Company’s “Discrete Automation Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information covering every market facet. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the discrete automation market size is predicted to reach $7.53 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%.

The growth in the discrete automation market is due to the increasing demand for efficient manufacturing. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest discrete automation market share. Major players in the discrete automation market include Hitachi Ltd., Siemens AG, Cisco Systems Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., ABB Ltd., and Invensys plc (Schneider Electric Co.).

Discrete Automation Market Segments

•By Type: Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Manufacturing Execution System (MES), Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC), Distributed Control System (DCS), Other Types

•By Component: Solutions, Services

•By Application: Packaging, Automotive, Textile, Aerospace And Defense, Food Processing, Other Applications

•By Geography: The global discrete automation market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Discrete automation refers the use of automated systems to control specific processes or tasks in manufacturing, industrial, or other operational environments. These systems are designed to perform tasks with more accuracy, speed, and dependability, resulting in increased efficiency, productivity, and quality in manufacturing and other industrial operations.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Discrete Automation Market Characteristics

3. Discrete Automation Market Trends And Strategies

4. Discrete Automation Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Discrete Automation Market Size And Growth

……

27. Discrete Automation Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Discrete Automation Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

