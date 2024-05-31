Discrete Automation Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Discrete Automation Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Discrete Automation Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Discrete Automation Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The discrete automation market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $7.53 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%.”
— The Business Research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Discrete Automation Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information covering every market facet. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the discrete automation market size is predicted to reach $7.53 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%.

The growth in the discrete automation market is due to the increasing demand for efficient manufacturing. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest discrete automation market share. Major players in the discrete automation market include Hitachi Ltd., Siemens AG, Cisco Systems Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., ABB Ltd., and Invensys plc (Schneider Electric Co.).

Discrete Automation Market Segments
•By Type: Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Manufacturing Execution System (MES), Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC), Distributed Control System (DCS), Other Types
•By Component: Solutions, Services
•By Application: Packaging, Automotive, Textile, Aerospace And Defense, Food Processing, Other Applications
•By Geography: The global discrete automation market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=14332&type=smp

Discrete automation refers the use of automated systems to control specific processes or tasks in manufacturing, industrial, or other operational environments. These systems are designed to perform tasks with more accuracy, speed, and dependability, resulting in increased efficiency, productivity, and quality in manufacturing and other industrial operations.

Read More On The Discrete Automation Global Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/discrete-automation-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Discrete Automation Market Characteristics
3. Discrete Automation Market Trends And Strategies
4. Discrete Automation Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Discrete Automation Market Size And Growth
……
27. Discrete Automation Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Discrete Automation Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Digital Process Automation Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/digital-process-automation-global-market-report

Industrial Automation Oil And Gas Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/industrial-automation-oil-and-gas-global-market-report

Automation In Biopharma Industry Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automation-in-biopharma-industry-global-market-report

Contact Information
The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/
Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Accounting and Budgeting Software Market Insights, Growth Drivers, and Financial Innovations!

You just read:

Discrete Automation Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708 info@tbrc.info
Company/Organization
TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd.
Jubilee Hills road number-1
Hyderabad, 500033
India
+91 88972 63534
Visit Newsroom
About

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has over 300+ research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology. Our management are former Directors of Thomson Reuters, GlobalData and Morgan Stanley and each have more than 20 years of varied business research experience. They have delivered hundreds of research projects to the senior management of some of the world’s largest organizations. Clients include a range of blue chip companies in the fields of manufacturing, technology and healthcare and others from across the world. Our Consultants have masters qualifications from top institutes and include MBAs, MSCs, CFAs and CAs. TBRC Consultants are qualified by the Market Research Society in research practices, techniques, and ethics.

The Business Research Company

More From This Author
Clean and Renewable Energy Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
Cloud Automation Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033
Cloud Based Event Management Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
View All Stories From This Author