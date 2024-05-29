Submit Release
Senate Bill 1213 Printer's Number 1644

PENNSYLVANIA, May 29 - (c) Dissemination of photographs, videotapes, computer

depictions and films.--Any person who knowingly sells,

distributes, delivers, disseminates, transfers, displays or

exhibits to others, or who possesses for the purpose of sale,

distribution, delivery, dissemination, transfer, display or

exhibition to others, any artificially generated depiction or

book, magazine, pamphlet, slide, photograph, film, videotape,

computer depiction or other material depicting a child under the

age of 18 years engaging in a prohibited sexual act or in the

simulation of such act commits an offense.

(d) Child pornography.--Any person who intentionally views

or knowingly possesses or controls any artificially generated

depiction or book, magazine, pamphlet, slide, photograph, film,

videotape, computer depiction or other material depicting a

child under the age of 18 years engaging in a prohibited sexual

act or in the simulation of such act commits an offense.

* * *

(f) Exceptions.--This section does not apply to any of the

following:

* * *

(3) An individual under 18 years of age who knowingly

views, photographs, videotapes, depicts on a computer or

films or possesses or intentionally views a visual depiction

as defined in section 6321 or an artificially generated

depiction of himself alone in a state of nudity as defined in

section 6321.

* * *

(g) Definitions.--As used in this section, the following

words and phrases shall have the meanings given to them in this

subsection:

