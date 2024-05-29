Senate Bill 1213 Printer's Number 1644
(c) Dissemination of photographs, videotapes, computer
depictions and films.--Any person who knowingly sells,
distributes, delivers, disseminates, transfers, displays or
exhibits to others, or who possesses for the purpose of sale,
distribution, delivery, dissemination, transfer, display or
exhibition to others, any artificially generated depiction or
book, magazine, pamphlet, slide, photograph, film, videotape,
computer depiction or other material depicting a child under the
age of 18 years engaging in a prohibited sexual act or in the
simulation of such act commits an offense.
(d) Child pornography.--Any person who intentionally views
or knowingly possesses or controls any artificially generated
depiction or book, magazine, pamphlet, slide, photograph, film,
videotape, computer depiction or other material depicting a
child under the age of 18 years engaging in a prohibited sexual
act or in the simulation of such act commits an offense.
* * *
(f) Exceptions.--This section does not apply to any of the
following:
* * *
(3) An individual under 18 years of age who knowingly
views, photographs, videotapes, depicts on a computer or
films or possesses or intentionally views a visual depiction
as defined in section 6321 or an artificially generated
depiction of himself alone in a state of nudity as defined in
section 6321.
* * *
(g) Definitions.--As used in this section, the following
words and phrases shall have the meanings given to them in this
subsection:
