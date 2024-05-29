Senate Bill 1226 Printer's Number 1653
PENNSYLVANIA, May 29 - PRINTER'S NO. 1653
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1226
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY BAKER AND ROTHMAN, MAY 29, 2024
REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,
MAY 29, 2024
AN ACT
Amending the act of May 23, 1945 (P.L.913, No.367), entitled "An
act relating to and regulating the practice of the profession
of engineering, including civil engineering, mechanical
engineering, electrical engineering, mining engineering and
chemical engineering, the profession of land surveying and
the profession of geology and constituent parts and
combinations thereof as herein defined; providing for the
licensing and registration of persons practicing said
profession, and the certification of engineers-in-training
and surveyors-in-training, and the suspension and revocation
of said licenses, registrations and certifications for
violation of this act; prescribing the powers and duties of
the State Registration Board for Professional Engineers, Land
Surveyors and Geologists, the Department of State and the
courts; prescribing penalties; and repealing existing laws,"
further providing for exemption from licensure and
registration.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 5(d) of the act of May 23, 1945 (P.L.913,
No.367), known as the Engineer, Land Surveyor and Geologist
Registration Law, is amended and the section is amended by
adding subsections to read:
Section 5. Exemption from Licensure and Registration.--
Except as specifically provided in this section, this act shall
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25