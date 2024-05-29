Senate Bill 1226 Printer's Number 1653

PENNSYLVANIA, May 29 - PRINTER'S NO. 1653

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1226

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY BAKER AND ROTHMAN, MAY 29, 2024

REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,

MAY 29, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of May 23, 1945 (P.L.913, No.367), entitled "An

act relating to and regulating the practice of the profession

of engineering, including civil engineering, mechanical

engineering, electrical engineering, mining engineering and

chemical engineering, the profession of land surveying and

the profession of geology and constituent parts and

combinations thereof as herein defined; providing for the

licensing and registration of persons practicing said

profession, and the certification of engineers-in-training

and surveyors-in-training, and the suspension and revocation

of said licenses, registrations and certifications for

violation of this act; prescribing the powers and duties of

the State Registration Board for Professional Engineers, Land

Surveyors and Geologists, the Department of State and the

courts; prescribing penalties; and repealing existing laws,"

further providing for exemption from licensure and

registration.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 5(d) of the act of May 23, 1945 (P.L.913,

No.367), known as the Engineer, Land Surveyor and Geologist

Registration Law, is amended and the section is amended by

adding subsections to read:

Section 5. Exemption from Licensure and Registration.--

Except as specifically provided in this section, this act shall

