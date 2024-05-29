Senate Bill 988 Printer's Number 1654
PENNSYLVANIA, May 29
(3) If a DNA sample is not timely collected in
accordance with this subsection, the DNA sample may be
collected any time thereafter by a law enforcement official,
prison, jail, juvenile detention facility, detention facility
or institution.
(d) Supervision of DNA samples.--All DNA samples collected
pursuant to this section shall be collected in accordance with
rules, regulations and guidelines promulgated by the State
Police in consultation with the Department of Corrections.
(d.1) Mandatory submission.--The requirements of this
chapter are mandatory and apply regardless of whether a court
advises a person that a DNA sample must be provided to the State
DNA Data Base and the State DNA Data Bank as a result of [a] an
arrest, conviction or adjudication of delinquency. A person who
has been sentenced to death or life imprisonment without the
possibility of parole or to any term of incarceration is not
exempt from the requirements of this chapter. Any person subject
to this chapter who has not provided a DNA sample for any
reason, including because of an oversight or error, shall
provide a DNA sample for inclusion in the State DNA Data Base
and the State DNA Data Bank after being notified by authorized
law enforcement or corrections personnel. If a person provides a
DNA sample which is not adequate for any reason, the person
shall provide another DNA sample for inclusion in the State DNA
Data Base and the State DNA Data Bank after being notified by
authorized law enforcement or corrections personnel. The DNA
sample may be collected under this chapter but shall not be
required if the authorized law enforcement or corrections
official confirms that a DNA sample from the person has already
