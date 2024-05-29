Senate Bill 988 Printer's Number 1654

PENNSYLVANIA, May 29 - and fingerprints are collected.

(3) If a DNA sample is not timely collected in

accordance with this subsection, the DNA sample may be

collected any time thereafter by a law enforcement official,

prison, jail, juvenile detention facility, detention facility

or institution.

(d) Supervision of DNA samples.--All DNA samples collected

pursuant to this section shall be collected in accordance with

rules, regulations and guidelines promulgated by the State

Police in consultation with the Department of Corrections.

(d.1) Mandatory submission.--The requirements of this

chapter are mandatory and apply regardless of whether a court

advises a person that a DNA sample must be provided to the State

DNA Data Base and the State DNA Data Bank as a result of [a] an

arrest, conviction or adjudication of delinquency. A person who

has been sentenced to death or life imprisonment without the

possibility of parole or to any term of incarceration is not

exempt from the requirements of this chapter. Any person subject

to this chapter who has not provided a DNA sample for any

reason, including because of an oversight or error, shall

provide a DNA sample for inclusion in the State DNA Data Base

and the State DNA Data Bank after being notified by authorized

law enforcement or corrections personnel. If a person provides a

DNA sample which is not adequate for any reason, the person

shall provide another DNA sample for inclusion in the State DNA

Data Base and the State DNA Data Bank after being notified by

authorized law enforcement or corrections personnel. The DNA

sample may be collected under this chapter but shall not be

required if the authorized law enforcement or corrections

official confirms that a DNA sample from the person has already

20240SB0988PN1654 - 9 -

