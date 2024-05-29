Senate Bill 1228 Printer's Number 1651

PENNSYLVANIA, May 29 - PRINTER'S NO. 1651

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1228

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY GEBHARD, VOGEL, PENNYCUICK, COSTA AND REGAN,

MAY 29, 2024

REFERRED TO LAW AND JUSTICE, MAY 29, 2024

AN ACT

Amending Title 53 (Municipalities Generally) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in employees, further providing for

automatic certification.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 2168 of Title 53 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a subsection to read:

§ 2168. Automatic certification.

* * *

(f) Fort Indiantown Gap police officer certification.--

Notwithstanding any other provision of law to the contrary, an

installation police officer at Fort Indiantown Gap under 51

Pa.C.S. § 711 (relating to i nstallation of police officers for

Fort Indiantown Gap and other designated Commonwealth military

installations and facilities) shall be eligible to maintain

certification if the installation police officer meets the

following:

(1) Satisfactorily completed the basic educational and

