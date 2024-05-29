Senate Bill 1228 Printer's Number 1651
PENNSYLVANIA, May 29 - PRINTER'S NO. 1651
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1228
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY GEBHARD, VOGEL, PENNYCUICK, COSTA AND REGAN,
MAY 29, 2024
REFERRED TO LAW AND JUSTICE, MAY 29, 2024
AN ACT
Amending Title 53 (Municipalities Generally) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in employees, further providing for
automatic certification.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 2168 of Title 53 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a subsection to read:
§ 2168. Automatic certification.
* * *
(f) Fort Indiantown Gap police officer certification.--
Notwithstanding any other provision of law to the contrary, an
installation police officer at Fort Indiantown Gap under 51
Pa.C.S. § 711 (relating to i nstallation of police officers for
Fort Indiantown Gap and other designated Commonwealth military
installations and facilities) shall be eligible to maintain
certification if the installation police officer meets the
following:
(1) Satisfactorily completed the basic educational and
