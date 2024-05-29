Senate Bill 1217 Printer's Number 1650

PENNSYLVANIA, May 29 - physical hardware or other context that solves tasks

requiring human-like perception, cognition, planning,

learning, communication or physical action.

(3) An artificial system designed to think or act like a

human, including cognitive architectures and neural networks.

(4) A set of techniques, including machine learning,

that is designed to approximate a cognitive task.

(5) An artificial system designed to act rationally,

including an intelligent software agent or embodied robot

that achieves goals using perception, planning, reasoning,

learning, communicating, decision making and acting.

"Artificially generated impersonation." A form of media,

including text, image, video or sound:

(1) the production of which is wholly dependent upon the

use of artificial intelligence; and

(2) that appears to establish, resemble or represent an

individual in a way that did not occur in reality.

"Campaign advertisement." A public advertisement for the

purposes of influencing public opinion with respect to

legislative, administrative or electoral matters utilizing a

medium that includes mailings, emails, telephone calls, radio,

television, billboards, yard signs or other electronic media.

"Candidate." As defined in section 102(a) of the

Pennsylvania Election Code.

"Disseminate." To produce, publish, distribute, broadcast,

publicize, display, transmit or otherwise publicly share.

"Election." As defined in section 102(f) of the Pennsylvania

Election Code.

"Pennsylvania Election Code." The act of June 3, 1937

(P.L.1333, No.320), known as the Pennsylvania Election Code.

