Senate Resolution 301 Printer's Number 1652
PENNSYLVANIA, May 29 - motivating the younger generations; and
WHEREAS, Veterans continue to serve the Commonwealth through
government service, entrepreneurship and industry and have
higher workforce participation than nonveterans; and
WHEREAS, These devoted individuals who have served in the
armed forces of the United States provide living proof that
bravery is not a quality nor an end in itself, but rather can be
a brief moment or perhaps a lifetime of selfless service; and
WHEREAS, Families and friends of wounded and injured veterans
are called upon to provide care and these hidden heroes also
serve our Commonwealth with their sacrifices; and
WHEREAS, Pennsylvania leads the nation in serving veterans
with the innovative PA VETConnect program, recipient of the
Abraham Lincoln Pillars of Excellence Award from the United
States Department of Veterans Affairs; and
WHEREAS, PA VETConnect is a community-based outreach
initiative to build relationships and find resources that will
assist veterans and their advocates; and
WHEREAS, The Pennsylvania National Guard continues to evolve
with the Keystone State ChalleNGe Academy (KSCA) at Fort
Indiantown Gap, serving high school students between 16 and 18
years of age struggling in traditional school settings; and
WHEREAS, Since its start in July 2022, KSCA has graduated 60
students from 44 cities across 24 counties; and
WHEREAS, Of these, 20 cadets earned their GED, and others
averaged 43.4 credits through credit recovery, enabling them to
graduate or return to high school; and
WHEREAS, Additionally, 25 cadets resumed high school, 5
enrolled in college, 5 joined the armed services and 16 secured
employment; and
