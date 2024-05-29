Senate Resolution 301 Printer's Number 1652

PENNSYLVANIA, May 29 - motivating the younger generations; and

WHEREAS, Veterans continue to serve the Commonwealth through

government service, entrepreneurship and industry and have

higher workforce participation than nonveterans; and

WHEREAS, These devoted individuals who have served in the

armed forces of the United States provide living proof that

bravery is not a quality nor an end in itself, but rather can be

a brief moment or perhaps a lifetime of selfless service; and

WHEREAS, Families and friends of wounded and injured veterans

are called upon to provide care and these hidden heroes also

serve our Commonwealth with their sacrifices; and

WHEREAS, Pennsylvania leads the nation in serving veterans

with the innovative PA VETConnect program, recipient of the

Abraham Lincoln Pillars of Excellence Award from the United

States Department of Veterans Affairs; and

WHEREAS, PA VETConnect is a community-based outreach

initiative to build relationships and find resources that will

assist veterans and their advocates; and

WHEREAS, The Pennsylvania National Guard continues to evolve

with the Keystone State ChalleNGe Academy (KSCA) at Fort

Indiantown Gap, serving high school students between 16 and 18

years of age struggling in traditional school settings; and

WHEREAS, Since its start in July 2022, KSCA has graduated 60

students from 44 cities across 24 counties; and

WHEREAS, Of these, 20 cadets earned their GED, and others

averaged 43.4 credits through credit recovery, enabling them to

graduate or return to high school; and

WHEREAS, Additionally, 25 cadets resumed high school, 5

enrolled in college, 5 joined the armed services and 16 secured

employment; and

20240SR0301PN1652 - 6 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30