Senate Bill 1229 Printer's Number 1646
PENNSYLVANIA, May 29 - on the benefits of Federal crop insurance and risk management
practices. The program shall promote the purchase of Federal
crop insurance and risk management programs and may provide
financial assistance to eligible producers to partially offset
Federal crop insurance and risk management premiums. The
provision of financial assistance shall be subject to the
availability of funding.
§ 4705. Powers and duties of department.
(a) Administration of chapter.--Subject to the conditions
contained in this chapter, the department shall administer this
chapter and shall exercise all administrative powers necessary
to effectuate the purposes of this chapter, including, but not
limited to, drafting and entering into agreements necessary to
implement this chapter, establishing eligibility criteria for
crop insurance and risk management financial assistance and
developing an application and application procedure for crop
insurance financial assistance, including time frames for the
submission, review and approval of applications.
* * *
Section 4. Title 3 is amended by adding a section to read:
§ 4706.1. Dairy Margin Coverage Program financial assistance.
The department may provide financial assistance to producers
who enroll in Federal dairy margin coverage programs in an
amount to be determined by the secretary in years in which funds
are appropriated or made available to the department. Funding
shall be used to assist producers with enrolling, initial
purchasing and purchasing additional levels of coverage, or to
offset the cost of participating in the program, based on
availability of funding. The department shall develop and
establish program guidelines and eligibility criteria.
