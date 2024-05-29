Senate Bill 1229 Printer's Number 1646

PENNSYLVANIA, May 29 - on the benefits of Federal crop insurance and risk management

practices. The program shall promote the purchase of Federal

crop insurance and risk management programs and may provide

financial assistance to eligible producers to partially offset

Federal crop insurance and risk management premiums. The

provision of financial assistance shall be subject to the

availability of funding.

§ 4705. Powers and duties of department.

(a) Administration of chapter.--Subject to the conditions

contained in this chapter, the department shall administer this

chapter and shall exercise all administrative powers necessary

to effectuate the purposes of this chapter, including, but not

limited to, drafting and entering into agreements necessary to

implement this chapter, establishing eligibility criteria for

crop insurance and risk management financial assistance and

developing an application and application procedure for crop

insurance financial assistance, including time frames for the

submission, review and approval of applications.

* * *

Section 4. Title 3 is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 4706.1. Dairy Margin Coverage Program financial assistance.

The department may provide financial assistance to producers

who enroll in Federal dairy margin coverage programs in an

amount to be determined by the secretary in years in which funds

are appropriated or made available to the department. Funding

shall be used to assist producers with enrolling, initial

purchasing and purchasing additional levels of coverage, or to

offset the cost of participating in the program, based on

availability of funding. The department shall develop and

establish program guidelines and eligibility criteria.

20240SB1229PN1646 - 3 -

