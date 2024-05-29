Senate Bill 1230 Printer's Number 1647
PENNSYLVANIA, May 29 - PRINTER'S NO. 1647
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1230
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY BAKER, MAY 29, 2024
REFERRED TO LABOR AND INDUSTRY, MAY 29, 2024
AN ACT
Amending the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.177, No.175), entitled
"An act providing for and reorganizing the conduct of the
executive and administrative work of the Commonwealth by the
Executive Department thereof and the administrative
departments, boards, commissions, and officers thereof,
including the boards of trustees of State Normal Schools, or
Teachers Colleges; abolishing, creating, reorganizing or
authorizing the reorganization of certain administrative
departments, boards, and commissions; defining the powers and
duties of the Governor and other executive and administrative
officers, and of the several administrative departments,
boards, commissions, and officers; fixing the salaries of the
Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and certain other executive
and administrative officers; providing for the appointment of
certain administrative officers, and of all deputies and
other assistants and employes in certain departments, boards,
and commissions; providing for judicial administration; and
prescribing the manner in which the number and compensation
of the deputies and all other assistants and employes of
certain departments, boards and commissions shall be
determined," in powers and duties of the Department of Labor
and Industry, its departmental administrative and advisory
boards and departmental administrative officers, further
providing for Elevator Safety Board.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 2214.1(f) of the act of April 9, 1929
(P.L.177, No.175), known as The Administrative Code of 1929, is
amended to read:
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29