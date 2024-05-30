Persistent Systems Selects Zscaler to Launch Technology Modernization and Renewable Energy Initiatives

The Global Leader in Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization Deploys the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™ Platform to Accelerate Digital Transformation, Growth and Sustainability Initiatives

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc . (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, announced that Persistent Systems , a global organization delivering digital engineering enterprise modernization services and solutions, is leveraging the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange TM cloud security platform to drive its zero trust initiatives while concurrently expanding its business operations and achieving their environmental sustainability objectives.



One of the fastest-growing IT services brands, Persistent sought a partner that not only had the trusted technology to support its digital transformation but also shared its environmental, social and governance corporate values.

“Our initial focus was supporting our anywhere computing model for our employees spread across the globe coupled with zero trust architecture that paid dividends along the way,” said Debashis Singh, Chief Information Officer at Persistent. “Ultimately, we aimed to enhance our cybersecurity infrastructure while minimizing costs, complexity, and environmental impact. With this in mind, we were confident that evolving our strategic partnership with Zscaler was the natural next step in our security and cloud transformation journey.”

To modernize its environment while providing an outstanding user experience and maximizing M&A agility, Persistent deployed the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange platform. The AI-driven cloud security platform eliminates the need for firewall-based security appliances and enables secure access to applications and data, regardless of user location or device. This modern security architecture significantly reduces the attack surface and lateral movement, ensuring that users are always authenticated and authorized before accessing resources. With Zscaler’s cloud-native architecture, Persistent can scale their security infrastructure seamlessly as they grow, avoiding the complexities and expenses associated with legacy security solutions.

In the initial phase, Persistent implemented Zscaler for Users . Zscaler Internet Access TM (ZIATM) provides cloud-native, AI-driven secure web gateway access for its 22,800 users across 21 countries. Zscaler Private Access TM (ZPATM) replaced traditional VPNs, offering fast and secure direct-to-cloud access to private applications from any device and location. Zscaler Data Loss Prevention TM (Zscaler DLPTM) fortified data security with advanced capabilities like inline TLS/SSL traffic inspection and data discovery. Zscaler Digital Experience enabled swift issue detection and remediation, ensuring an exceptional user experience. Zscaler Deception TM identified and stopped high-priority attacks by luring adversaries away from critical resources.

Persistent quickly began realizing significant gains. In less than three months, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange platform helped Persistent measurably decrease business risk while increasing user productivity. Even as traffic sharply rose to 1,000 terabytes (about a 35% increase) since the year before, Persistent was shielded from 1.6 million security threats, 369,305 of which were hidden in encrypted traffic.

“Balancing innovation and growth with cybersecurity and sustainability goals can represent a significant challenge for organizations worldwide,” said Mike Rich, Chief Revenue Officer and President of Global Sales at Zscaler. “A strategic partner that helps navigate these challenges can be a key success factor in the digital transformation journey. Zscaler is thrilled to support Persistent in their journey towards minimizing environmental impact and maximizing innovation. We value our continued partnership, especially as we move toward a future of zero trust built on generative AI.”

About Persistent Systems

With over 22,800 employees located in 21 countries, Persistent Systems (BSE & NSE: PERSISTENT) is a global services and solutions company delivering Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization. As a participant of the United Nations Global Compact, Persistent is committed to aligning strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption, as well as take actions that advance societal goals. With 268% growth since 2020, Persistent is the fastest-growing Indian IT Services brand according to Brand Finance. www.persistent.com

About Zscaler

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™ platform protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 150 data centers globally, the SSE-based Zero Trust Exchange™ is the world’s largest in-line cloud security platform.

