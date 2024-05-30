Primary biliary cholangitis Market Size in the 7MM was ~USD 1,200 Million in 2023, estimated DelveInsight

Primary Biliary Cholangitis Market Size

Primary Biliary Cholangitis Market

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's "Primary Biliary Cholangitis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Primary Biliary Cholangitis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Primary Biliary Cholangitis market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Key Takeaways form the Primary Biliary Cholangitis Market Report

• As per DelveInsight analysis, in 2023, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of Primary biliary cholangitis in the 7MM were approximately 298 thousand. These cases are projected to increase further during the forecast period (2024-2034).

• In 2023, the United States had the highest proportion of diagnosed prevalent cases of Primary biliary cholangitis among the 7MM, comprising approximately 48% of the total cases. Conversely, Spain had the lowest share, representing nearly 3% of the total diagnosed prevalent cases in 2023.

• DelveInsight's epidemiology model for Primary biliary cholangitis estimates a higher prevalence among females across the 7MM. Specifically, in the US in 2023, it suggests approximately 25 thousand cases among males and 117 thousand cases among females, indicating a female predominance.

• According to the estimates based on DelveInsight’s epidemiology model for PBC, in EU4 and the UK, Germany accounted for the highest cases of the diagnosed prevalent PBC, followed by the UK.

• According to estimates based on DelveInsight's epidemiology model for Primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), in 2023, the age-specific distribution of the disease suggests that the age cohort of 41–70 years make up a majority of the Primary biliary cholangitis cases (56%), followed by >70 years (38%) in Japan, while there were least cases in the age group ≤40 years.

• The leading Primary Biliary Cholangitis Companies such as Intercept Pharmaceuticals, CymaBay Therapeutics, Genfit, Genkyotex SA, Zydus Cadila, Cara Therapeutics, HighTide Therapeutics, Albireo, GlaxoSmithKline, and others.

• Promising Primary Biliary Cholangitis Therapies such as Elafibranor, Saroglitazar Magnesium, CNP-104, Setanaxib, Seladelpar, Volixibat, Bezafibrate, EP547, Linerixibat, and others.

• May 2024:- CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.- AFFIRM: A Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study to Evaluate the Effect of Seladelpar on Clinical Outcomes in Patients With Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC) and Compensated Cirrhosis. To Evaluate the Effect of Seladelpar on Clinical Outcomes in Patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC) and Compensated Cirrhosis.

• May 2024:- Albireo- An Open Label, Phase 2 Study to Evaluate the Effect of A3907 on Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics, and Pharmacodynamics in Adults With Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC). This study will test a drug called A3907 to see how safe and tolerated it is for treating people with Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC). Detailed Description: The primary goal of this study in participants with PSC with and without a Clinically Relevant Stricture (CRS) who are treated with A3907 is to assess the safety and tolerability of A3907 following repeat doses.

Primary Biliary Cholangitis Overview

Primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), formerly known as primary biliary cirrhosis, is a chronic liver disease resulting from the progressive destruction of the bile ducts in the liver, called the intrahepatic bile ducts. Prolonged hepatic cholestasis subsequently leads to cirrhosis and portal hypertension. Patients with PBC can be asymptomatic or may present with jaundice, pruritus, and fatigue. Other symptoms may include abdominal pain, skin darkening, and xanthomas or xanthelasmas. Individuals may also complain of dry mouth, eyes, bone, muscle, and joint pain. As the disease progresses, symptoms of cirrhosis can develop, including jaundice, edema, ascites, and varices.

Primary Biliary Cholangitis Epidemiology Segmentation

• Total Primary Biliary Cholangitis Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

• Primary Biliary Cholangitis Gender-specific Cases

• Primary Biliary Cholangitis Age-specific Cases

Primary Biliary Cholangitis Treatment Market

Treatment objectives aim to decelerate the advancement of the disease and alleviate associated symptoms such as itching, osteoporosis, and sicca syndrome. Liver transplantation stands as the singular life-saving procedure available. Ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA) stands as the primary medication employed to impede disease progression. Patients in the initial stages of the disease witness clinical, biochemical, and histological enhancements. Studies indicate that UDCA postpones the necessity for transplantation and prolongs life. However, its effectiveness in later stages, particularly in cases of cirrhosis, remains uncertain.

Primary Biliary Cholangitis Drugs Uptake

• Seladelpar: CymaBay Therapeutics (Gilead Sciences)

Seladelpar (MBX-8025) is a potent, selective, orally active PPARδ agonist in development for treating patients with PBC and an inadequate response to or intolerance to UDCA. In March 2024, Gilead Sciences completed the acquisition of CymaBay.

• Saroglitazar Magnesium: Zydus Therapeutics

Saroglitazar (LIPAGLYN) contains two main classes of PPAR agonists, which include PPARα (alpha) and PPARγ (gamma). The drug has lipid and glucose-lowering effects in a single molecule; it lowers high blood triglycerides and blood sugar and improves insulin resistance. The US FDA has granted ODD and FTD to saroglitazar Mg for PBC. It is currently being investigated in Phase II/III trials for PBC.

• Linerixibat: GlaxoSmithKline

Linerixibat (GSK2330672) is a drug that is being developed for PBC patients who experience itchiness. It is a minimally absorbed small molecule inhibitor of the ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) administered as an oral tablet. By blocking the resorption of bile acids in the small intestine, linerixibat reduces pruritic bile acids in circulation.

• Setanaxib: Calliditas Therapeutics AB (Calliditas Therapeutics Suisse SA)

Setanaxib (GKT831) is a potent, dual NADPH oxidase NOX1/NOX4 inhibitor; treatment with setanaxib suppresses reactive oxygen species (ROS) production. NOX enzymes are the only known enzymes that are solely dedicated to producing ROS. At appropriate concentrations, ROS help regulate cell proliferation, differentiation, and migration, as well as modulate the innate immune response, inflammation, and fibrosis.

• Bezafibrate + obeticholic acid: Intercept Pharmaceuticals/Alfasigma

Intercept is studying combination therapy with obeticholic acid (OCA) and bezafibrate (BZF) for the treatment of individuals with PBC. OCA, an FXR agonist, is marketed as OCALIVA for treating PBC in more than 40 countries. BZF, a pan-peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor (pan-PPAR) agonist, has been studied to treat PBC in Europe.

Primary Biliary Cholangitis Market Outlook

The report's outlook on the Primary Biliary Cholangitis market aids in developing a comprehensive understanding of historical, current, and projected trends. This is achieved by examining the influence of existing Primary Biliary Cholangitis therapies, unmet needs, as well as drivers, barriers, and the demand for advanced technology. This section provides detailed insights into the trends of each marketed Primary Biliary Cholangitis drug and late-stage pipeline therapy. It assesses their impact based on various factors such as annual therapy costs, inclusion/exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, compliance rates, market demand, patient population growth, covered patient segments, anticipated launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, and input from key opinion leaders. The analyzed Primary Biliary Cholangitis market data are presented concisely through relevant tables and graphs to offer a clear overview of the market dynamics.

Primary Biliary Cholangitis Drugs Market

The Primary Biliary Cholangitis Drugs Market is expected to witness substantial growth in the coming years as more targeted therapies receive regulatory approval and enter clinical practice. Additionally, ongoing research efforts aimed at better understanding the molecular mechanisms underlying Primary Biliary Cholangitis signaling in Primary Biliary Cholangitis are likely to uncover new therapeutic targets and further expand treatment options for patients.

Primary Biliary Cholangitis Companies

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, CymaBay Therapeutics, Genfit, Genkyotex SA, Zydus Cadila, Cara Therapeutics, HighTide Therapeutics, Albireo, GlaxoSmithKline, and others.

Scope of the Primary Biliary Cholangitis Market Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Study Period- 2020-2034

• Primary Biliary Cholangitis Companies- Intercept Pharmaceuticals, CymaBay Therapeutics, Genfit, Genkyotex SA, Zydus Cadila, Cara Therapeutics, HighTide Therapeutics, Albireo, GlaxoSmithKline, and others.

• Primary Biliary Cholangitis Therapies- Elafibranor, Saroglitazar Magnesium, CNP-104, Setanaxib, Seladelpar, Volixibat, Bezafibrate, EP547, Linerixibat, and others.

• Primary Biliary Cholangitis Market Dynamics: Primary Biliary Cholangitis Market Drivers and Barriers

• Primary Biliary Cholangitis Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Primary Biliary Cholangitis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Content

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Primary Biliary Cholangitis

3. Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Primary Biliary Cholangitis

4. Primary Biliary Cholangitis: Market Overview at a Glance

5. Primary Biliary Cholangitis: Disease Background and Overview

6. Patient Journey

7. Primary Biliary Cholangitis Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

9. Primary Biliary Cholangitis Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Primary Biliary Cholangitis Treatment

11. Primary Biliary Cholangitis Marketed Products

12. Primary Biliary Cholangitis Emerging Therapies

13. Primary Biliary Cholangitis: Seven Major Market Analysis

14. Attribute analysis

15. 7MM: Market Outlook

16. Access and Reimbursement Overview of Primary Biliary Cholangitis

17. KOL Views

18. Market Drivers

19. Market Barriers

20. Appendix

21. DelveInsight Capabilities

22. Disclaimer

23. About DelveInsight

