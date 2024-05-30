Digital Shipyard Market is Predicted to Achieve a Size of $7.7 billion by 2032

Digital Shipyard Market

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐩𝐲𝐚𝐫𝐝 has been engaged to incorporate an array of digital technologies within a shipyard, including augmented reality, virtual reality, and the Internet of Things (IoT), in order to enhance operational efficiency. This solution fosters real-time immersive settings for simulating shipyard operations, leading to improved learning retention, job performance, and teamwork. As a result of the significant surge in process automation, the global digital shipyard market is experiencing substantial growth.

Increase in demand for cargo ships due to increased maritime trade, rise in environmental concerns globally to lower the carbon footprint generated in the shipping industry, and rise in adoption of digital twin technology supplement the growth of the digital shipyard market. However, high cost of digitalization and training cost products and complexity associated with the systems are expected to hamper the growth of the market. In addition, rising implementation of robot technology in the shipbuilding industry and increasing use of industrial internet of things (IIoT) are expected to create ample opportunities for the key players operating in the market.

The global digital shipyard market size was valued at $1.3 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $7.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 19.8% from 2023 to 2032.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

Damen Shipyards Group, PROSTEP AG, Siemens, Dassault Systemes, KRANENDONK Production Systems BV, SSI, Aras, Pemamek, Accenture, Inmarsat Global Limited, Aveva Group plc, Kreyon Systems Pvt Ltd., SAP, Wartsila, Altair Engineering Inc., BAE Systems, iBase-t, Hexagon AB

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global digital shipyard market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Based on technology, the robotic process automation segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global digital shipyard market size and is estimated to lead the market segment during the forecast period. The technological advancements in the shipping industry with the focus & adoption of robots and automation are a major factor that propels the growth of robotic process automation. However, others segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 24.7% from 2023 to 2032. The others market is expected to rise owing to an increase in the usage of IIoT in the shipbuilding industry to boost output, minimize downtime, and improve manufacturing process. Moreover, the adoption of digital twinning in the shipping industry enables design engineers to predict and simulate potential design faults in a safe environment, long before any physical construction takes place.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for around two-fifths of the global digital shipyard market revenue, however LAMEA is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region is dominating due to the presence of emerging economies such as China and India that are modernizing and procuring marine vessels for the upgradation of their shipyards to establish a strong foothold in the marine sector. However, the LAMEA region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 27.6% from 2023 to 2032. LAMEA regions are witnessing foreign investment in their countries, due to which there is rise in the development and implementation of automation, thereby boosting the market growth in the region.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By type, the commercial shipyards segment dominated the global digital shipyard market in 2022, in terms of growth rate.

On the basis of technology, the others segment is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period.

By capacity, the large shipyards segment is the highest contributor to the digital shipyard market in terms of growth rate.

By digitization level, the fully-digital shipyard segment is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period.

By region, LAMEA is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period.

An increase in demand for cargo ships due to increased maritime trade, rise in environmental concerns worldwide to lower the carbon footprint generated in the shipping industry, and rise in adoption of digital twin technology drive the growth of the global digital shipyard market. However, the high cost of digitalization and training cost products, and complexity associated with the systems restricts the market growth. Moreover, rising implementation of robot technology in shipbuilding industry, and increasing use of industrial internet of things (IIoT) presents new opportunities in the coming years.

