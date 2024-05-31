Commercial Airport Radar System Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Commercial Airport Radar System Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Commercial Airport Radar System Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $7.65 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%.” — The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Commercial Airport Radar System Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the commercial airport radar system market size is predicted to reach $7.65 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%.

The growth in the commercial airport radar system market is due to the need for runway incursion prevention and weather monitoring. North America region is expected to hold the largest commercial airport radar system market share. Major players in the commercial airport radar system market include Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, BAE Systems Plc, Thales Group, Leonardo S.p.A., Wipro Limited.

Commercial Airport Radar System Market Segments

• By Type: Surveillance Radar, Surface Movement Radar, Precision Approach Radar, Weather Radar

• By Range: Short-Range, Medium-Range, Long-Range

• By Application: Air Traffic Control, Surface Movement Monitoring, Precision Approach And Landing, Weather Monitoring, Wind Shear Detection, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global commercial airport radar system market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A commercial airport radar system is an integrated primary and secondary radar system designed to detect and display the position of aircraft in the terminal area surrounding airports. It uses a continually rotating antenna to transmit and receive microwave signals and utilizes a separate antenna to communicate with aircraft transponders.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Commercial Airport Radar System Market Characteristics

3. Commercial Airport Radar System Market Trends And Strategies

4. Commercial Airport Radar System Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Commercial Airport Radar System Market Size And Growth

……

27. Commercial Airport Radar System Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Commercial Airport Radar System Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

