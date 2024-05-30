MTGPEA REPRESENT SOLOMON ISLANDS ON THE “2025 REVIEW OF THE UN PEACEBUILDING ARCHITECTURE”

The Ministry of Traditional Governance Peace and Ecclesiastical Affairs (MTGPEA) represented Solomon Islands at the Asia-Pacific Regional Consultation on the 2025 Review of the United Nations Peacebuilding Architecture convened by the Republic of Korea in its capacity as a longstanding member of the Peacebuilding Commission (PBC) and a contributor to the Peacebuilding Fund (PBF).

The consultation was held in Seoul, Republic of Korea.

The United Nations General Assembly and the Security Council on 21st December 2020 adopted twin resolutions A/RES/75/201 and S/RES/2258 (2020) on peacebuilding and sustaining peace.

In these resolutions, Member States reaffirmed the necessity of involving the entire United Nations system for effective peacebuilding and underscored the importance of joint analysis and strategic planning in long-term engagement in conflict-affected countries. Consequently, they called for a “further comprehensive review of the United Nations peacebuilding in 2025.”

Solomon Islands were represented at the consultation by the Ministry of Traditional Governance, Peace and Ecclesiastical Affairs, Permanent Secretary Dr Derek Futaiasi and Director Traditional Governance Mr Christian Tabea.

In a statement at the consultation MTGPEA Permanent Secretary Dr Futaiasi stated, Solomon Islands through certain United Nations Agencies was a recipient of the UN Peacebuilding fund.

The PS said, that while the government appreciates the fact that UNDP through the UN Peacebuilding Fund has played a key role in peacebuilding in the Country, UNDP through the UN Peacebuilding Fund must continue with its activities central to the mandate of the Ministry such as the rolling of the Traditional Governance and Custom Facilitation Bill which intertwines with customary land reform and related legal and constitutional reforms.

“These are legislative reforms that aspire to recognise the important roles of the traditional leaders, village governance and conflict resolution coupled with customary land governance”. He highlighted.

The PS explained that the Ministry is of the view that a second or third phase of the Inclusive Governance of Natural Resources (IGNR) for Greater Social Cohesion in Solomon Islands project by the UNDP catered for under the UN Peacebuilding Fund is highly recommended and that this avenue must consider a broader plan for engagement and support for the Ministry and related state and non-state actors.

He says, “Peacebuilding should not be delivered partially when it comes to addressing conflicts triggered by development, hence relevant projects dealing with inclusive governance should expand their scope to underscore the importance of peace and conflict assessment and the need to factor such arrangements in legislative terms”.

And this is a policy area that the Ministry aspires to advance and work closely with UNDP and related UN Agencies.

PS further commented that the Inclusive Governance of Natural Resources (IGNR) for Greater Social Cohesion Project under the UN Peacebuilding Fund would be effective and sustainable if its initiatives and related undertakings were properly coordinated and monitored between key stakeholders.

He says, “If we are to expand further with peacebuilding undertakings in the country there is a need for further collaborations and effective partnerships between the relevant UN Agencies and the relevant state institutions taking into account the relevant government policies central to peacebuilding”.

Mr. Lee Chul, Director-General for International Organizations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea, welcomed and acknowledged the statement made by Solomon Islands. He thanked Solomon Islands for attending the consultation and sharing first-hand experiences of Solomon Islands, particularly regarding the MTGPEA and its relationship with UN Agencies through the UN Peacebuilding Fund.

