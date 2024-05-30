MEHRD receives Phase one report of Choiseul Senior Secondary School Plan

Ministry of Education and Human Resources Development (MEHRD) has received Phase one report of the relocation plan of Choiseul Bay Provincial Senior Secondary School.

Choiseul Bay PSS, which is currently at the present site, will move to a new site where the provincial capital will be relocated, to meet the expansion of the school and to cater for the port construction. It is the only secondary school that provides senior secondary education in the Choiseul province.

The architectural design of the school was presented by Premier Harison Pitakaka and members of his executive, and was received by the Minister of Education, Hon. Tozen Leokana and Permanent Secretary, Dr Franco Rodie on Wednesday 29th at the Ministry head office.

Premier Pitakaka said his executive was happy to present the phase one report on what has been done through support of the MEHRD.

He stated that his executive wanted to pay a courtesy visit to the ministry to present the Phase one plan and to discuss further how the project would be funded to make the relocation plan possible.

In his response, the Minister for Education – Hon Leokana stated that he is delighted to receive the design of the Choiseul Bay PSS relocation project and would look into the financing of the construction of classroom blocks, science laboratory, administration building, hall, student dormitories, ablution blocks, staff houses amongst other buildings.

Choiseul Bay Senior Secondary School is going to be relocated to Tarapakika Lot 277 at the new township site and the land has already been secured by the Choiseul Provincial Government.

MEHRD Press