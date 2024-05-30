PRESS RELEASE: BIGBEN WEEK 2024: NACON PRESENTS AN AMBITOUS LINE-UP AND ANNOUNCES A NEW DEPARTMENT DEDICATED TO RACING

BIGBEN WEEK 2024

NACON PRESENTS AN AMBITOUS LINE-UP AND ANNOUNCES A NEW DEPARTMENT DEDICATED TO RACING

During the annual Bigben Group event, NACON has announced the creation of a department dedicated to Racing (accessories and games). 8 games have been presented, including GreedFall II: The Dying World and Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, in addition to a steering wheel and other gaming accessories.

Paris (France), 30 May 2024 – the 7th edition of Bigben Week has been taking place in the heart of Paris since the beginning of the week. Journalists and international partners have been invited to explore the exclusive new entries in NACON's future catalogue of games and accessories. The design and development teams and studios are also there to discuss their latest innovative projects with visitors.

NACON CREATES A RACING DEPARTMENT

As a result of many years focused on player needs, today NACON is pleased to announce that they have established a new department dedicated to Racing. Drawing upon all of the skills acquired through the studio KT Racing in over 10 years of activity and from the NACON engineers who design the brand's premium and innovative accessories, during Bigben Week, NACON is proud to present its new department, which represents a natural step in the evolution of the company's expertise.

FIRST DIRECT DRIVE PREMIUM STEERING WHEEL

On the occasion of the establishment of the new Racing department, NACON has unveiled Revosim, a premium brand that already includes a major new exclusive: the brand's first steering wheel. Coming with a Direct Drive motor, a GT steering wheel and a set of pedals with a load cell, the prototype has been exclusively presented at Bigben Week on a simulator equipped with D-BOX haptic actuators. The Revosim range will be developed in the coming months and is already accompanied by a mobile application that lets players customise their experience. The new Revosim wheel represents a technological concentration of reactivity, precision and quality. More details will be announced in future months.

RELEASE DATE FOR TEST DRIVE UNLIMITED SOLAR CROWN

The racing game that lets automotive fans drive extraordinary vehicles along the roads of Hong Kong Island, recreated at a scale of 1:1, now has a release date! The highly-anticipated game will be available from 12 September 2024, and in early access from 5 September 2024 for preorder. For the release announcement and the opening of preorders, a new game trailer has been released: https://youtu.be/whwba2H7nNc

A VARIED AND EAGERLY ANTICIPATED LINE-UP

This year again, Bigben Week is giving visitors an avant-premiere for several games, especially GreedFall II: The Dying World, one of the most highly-anticipated games in the 2024 catalogue. The gameplay of the new entry, set in the world created for the first game in the series, includes impressive freedom of choice and a rich narrative, along with a redesigned, more tactical and strategic combat system. Early access for the game will be available in the summer of 2024 on PC (Steam). Watch 2 new game trailers:

Doneigada trailer: https://youtu.be/C4rSMcO95Zs

Dev diary trailer: https://youtu.be/sT6AE0pnOB8

The 7th Bigben Week will also make sport fans happy with the new cycling games Tour de France 2024 and Pro Cycling Manager 2024, as well as Rugby 24, revealed for the first time, along with TIEBREAK, an official ATP and WTA game. Already available in early access, on release the game will include the ATP and WTA seasons as well as the most complete existing roster, featuring Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff. The final version will be available on PC, PS5™, PS4™, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One on 22 August 2024.

With a community of over 500,000 players, Bigben Week is also highlighting the third chapter of Ravenswatch, Fall of Avalon, with a brand new map, new enemies and new ways to play, including customisable Challenges. Already available in early access, in this rogue-like game, you play as one of 8 heroes inspired by fairy tales and legends, in solo or co-op for up to 4 players, to fight off the Nightmare. The final version will be released this year.

Ambulance Life: A Paramedic Simulator, a new game in the Life range, is also being presented for the first time. In the role of a paramedic, the player's daily life involves treating the injured, giving first aid and adapting to the seriousness of the different situations. Ambulance Life: A Paramedic Simulator will be available on PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S and PC in 2024.

In addition, a new game for young children and families has been added to the catalogue. Cat Rescue Story lets players renovate a pet shelter, taking in and caring for cute cats then finding loving homes for them. It will be released on Nintendo Switch™, Xbox Series X|S, PS4™ and PS5™ on 26 September and can be played at Bigben Week.

NEW ACCESSORIES FOR EVERY PLAYER

World-renowned for the quality of their products, NACON has added even more new items to their range, presented during the 7th edition of Bigben Week.

RIG

With the success of their PRO Series gaming headsets, the RIG brand is unveiling the latest model, the RIG 900 MAX, an ultralight premium wireless headset, mounted on a reinforced steel headband. Equipped with wireless and Bluetooth technology, it comes with a storage and charging base.

The variety of colours for the RIG gaming range flagship models in wired (300 PRO Cosmic Purple, 300 PRO Galaxy Purple, 300 PRO Acid Camo) and wireless (600 PRO White et 600 PRO Acid Camo) versions are also presented.

NACON for Xbox

NACON's family of official peripherals for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, launched in 2021, has met with great success in both Europe and North America. Following the success of the Evol-X, hailed for its performance, comfort and ease of use, during Bigben Week NACON is presenting its entire Xbox-compatible range, which will be developed even further in the months to come.







