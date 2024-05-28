Research Materials of Western History Now on Display

A new exhibit in Archives and Special Collections shares research materials on the history of the American West. Inspired by a History of the American West course taught in Fall 2023, outreach archivist Claire Du Laney sought to explore the myriad of items that tell diverse personal, organizational, and cultural stories of the American West. Du Laney wanted to encourage viewers to see different types of materials as interesting and valid research resources they have access to in Archives and Special Collections. This exhibit shares items that span from the 1860s to the 2000s, relating the stories of individuals with diverse lived experiences and organizations with far-reaching histories.

Research materials cover all time periods and come in all forms, including civic records, organizational documents, government publications, and items not always viewed as scholarly resources such as letters, diaries, and pamphlets. Diaries, for example, are both interesting and useful historical information that provides context about an individual, an event, or an era. Diaries can relate a personal angle to a particular history and give voice to the common person. Keep in mind that, like all sources, diaries follow the norms of their times and the writer's motivations and biases must be considered.

One of the most enjoyable elements of curating this exhibit was selecting the exact items to put on display and seeing the diversity of collections and topics. These collections include the Icarian Collection, UNO Poster Collection, the YMCA of Greater Omaha Records, Civil Defense Ephemera, diary collections, the Shirley and Leonard Goldstein Papers, the Lourdes Gouveia Papers, the River City Gender Alliance Records, and many more. Du Laney also highlights ASC’s oral history collections and research guide for further study. Explore the items on display to discover just a portion of the materials you have access to for research, a class assignment, or a passion project.

The exhibit is in the Archives and Special Collections department located on the first floor of Criss Library. It is on view through Wednesday, September 4th and open to the public during Library hours.

Items on display are primary sources- items created in a time period, which describe individuals, communities, and events in language or imagery that reflect the cultural norms and biases of the author. This language or imagery is historically accurate but may no longer be appropriate.

About the University of Nebraska at Omaha UNO Libraries

UNO Libraries fulfill the UNO mission through dynamic services, highly qualified and adaptive personnel, unique and extensive collections, and accessible learning spaces and environments. The Dr. C.C. and Mabel L. Criss Library on UNO’s Dodge Campus provides UNO students, faculty and staff, and the Omaha community with the resources and materials needed to excel academically and professionally.