$1m grant to boost Port Wakefield’s cultural history

Release date: 30/05/24

A project celebrating Port Wakefield’s cultural history will be brought to life with the assistance of a $1 million grant through the State Government’s Enabling Infrastructure Program.

Stage two of the Wakefield Regional Council’s ‘Celebrating Port Wakefield’s Cultural Connection’ project will build on the established indigenous art trail, activate the tidal pool and upgrade public facilities to improve accessibility. There are also plans to create a new town centre, provide an inclusive adventure play space, and turn a vacant public building into a usable business or community space.

The improved infrastructure will help attract new residents, unlock the growth potential of local industries and support tourist business development. The $1 million grant is a significant contribution to the project’s overall cost of $3.4 million.

The project is expected to generate more than 40 full-time equivalent (FTE) positions, including six Indigenous positions during the construction phase and six FTEs are estimated to continue beyond the project period.

The Enabling Infrastructure Program is part of the $15 million Thriving Regions Fund, aimed at providing support for the community and economic enabling infrastructure projects. Grants were available between $50,000 and $1 million for significant projects that will benefit the community.

Quotes

Attributable to Clare Scriven

The Malinauskas Labor Government is dedicated to supporting the needs of our regional communities and is pleased to be able to provide this funding to raise Port Wakefield’s rich culture and history.

This grant will assist the Wakefield Regional Council to improve infrastructure which will support both an increase in visitor numbers and the imminent residential growth in the area.

Attributable to Fraser Ellis MP

There has been seismic change in the last few years at Port Wakefield, with the national highway duplication and overpass project completed for increased safety and significantly improved traffic flow, and Wakefield Regional Council concurrently doing a tremendous job working on street upgrades and beautification to bring further benefits for residents and visitors to the town.

Port Wakefield is more than a highway thoroughfare, and this funding will ensure the township’s many attributes and history will be celebrated for future generations, instilling renewed civic pride across our region.