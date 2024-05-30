Excitement reaches fever pitch for historic Matildas match at Adelaide Oval

Release date: 30/05/24

The CommBank Matildas will play at Adelaide Oval for the first time in history tomorrow night, with tens of thousands set to pack out the city’s iconic stadium for the sold-out match.

Fans without a ticket are encouraged to get behind the state’s hospitality industry and head to local pubs, bars and other venues to cheer on Australia’s National Women’s Football Team.

The first of two matches as part of the ‘Til It’s Done Farewell Series’, the international friendly against China PR – the reigning AFC Women’s Asian Cup champions – is set to draw an expected 53,000 fans to fill Adelaide Oval this Friday night.

Huge demand to witness the Matildas play in South Australia for the first time since 2019, saw more than 30,000 tickets purchased in four hours during pre-sale and allocations of General Public sales exhausted within an hour.

It is the 13th consecutive home match sell-out for the Matildas and one of the last chances to see the Tillies play on home soil before their Paris 2024 Olympic Games campaign gets underway.

Hospitality venues will be welcoming Matildas fans to don their green and gold and watch the live broadcast, with kick off at 7:40pm.

Some of the venues with football fever include:

Arkaba Hotel in Fullarton – Sportys will be decorated in green and gold to support the Matildas, with the game live & loud from 7:40pm with kids’ meal deals and happy hour specials.

Bridgeway Hotel in Pooraka – screening the match on the largest screen in southern hemisphere outside a stadium and drink specials.

The British Hotel in Port Adelaide – two big screens showing the game, live music, face painting, kids eat free, special Tilly Cocktail, prize for best dressed fan, and happy hour all night long.

Flagstaff Hotel in Darlington – match live on big screen, with drink and food specials.

Hotel Grand Chancellor in Adelaide – broadcasting the game live on giant wall screen in Sebastyans Bar. Signature "Matilda" cocktail and special green & gold arancini dish.

The Lion Hotel in North Adelaide – match played live and loud with drink specials, a vibrant atmosphere and live entertainment from the Empire Band at 9pm.

Lakes Resort Hotel at West Lakes – catch the action live and loud on the massive 7.6m super screen.

Rundle Mall – live screening under Gawler Place canopy, with beverages from South Australia's Blend Etiquette Craft Distillery on offer at the pop-up 'The Tillies Bar'.

Semaphore Hotel in Semaphore – beer garden comes alive with Matildas live and loud on the big screen. Dress in green and gold to win the lucky door prize. Green & Gold Mimosas and free popcorn at half time.

Strathmore Hotel in Adelaide – Tillies Tropical Spritz, match day drink specials, game screening, and open late for post-match celebrations.

The Sussex Hotel in Walkerville – drink specials during of the game, wear your colours to support the Tillies.

For details of these events and others happening in your local area, fans are encouraged to contact venues directly.

To help fans getting to and from Adelaide Oval, free public transport will be available on all regular Adelaide Metro bus, train and trams, including Adelaide Oval Express services.

Fans will have access to free travel from 4pm until last service, with their valid match day ticket.

Free Adelaide Oval Express bus, train and tram services will also operate before the match and until up to 45 minutes after the final whistle.

Local roads surrounding the stadium may be closed so please follow the directions of traffic controllers and allow extra time when travelling.

Find real-time updates on traffic conditions at Traffic SA.

Passengers are encouraged to visit www.adelaidemetro.com.au to check their timetable in real time and plan their trip with Adelaide Metro’s journey planner.

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison

Some 53,000 fans are set to fill Adelaide Oval tomorrow night to witness the CommBank Matildas play at our city’s iconic venue for the first time in history.

The sold-out match is one of the last chances to see the Matildas on home soil before they head to the Paris 2024 Olympics, bringing tens of thousands into the CBD and eyes across the nation on our state.

There was huge demand for the international friendly against China PR, and I’d encourage South Australians without a ticket to go ‘all in’ and head to their local hospitality venue to cheer on our incredible National Women’s Football Team.

This is a chance to cheer on our nation’s beloved Tillies and throw your support behind South Australia’s hospitality industry while you’re at it.

Attributable to Anna Moeller, SA CEO Australian Hotels Association (AHA)

In yet another first for the state, the Tillies on Friday night are set to be gracing the big screens in hotels across the state.

So, missing out on a ticket to the game doesn’t mean you have to miss out. Head on out to your local in you green and gold to enjoy food and beverage specials, signature Matilda Cocktails, and family friendly activities while you view the Tillies in action.