Star of the West: Fremantle Octopus swims to the top of menus globally

Wild-caught octopus from Fremantle Octopus is appearing on menus worldwide.

Sustainability plus taste proves a winning combination

Western Australia’s unique species of octopus is officially named Octopus djinda, from a Noongar word meaning star. Growing in pristine waters, the octopus live on a diet of lobster, blue crabs, abalone, prawns and scallops.

‘If you are what you eat, these octopi are gourmet eaters,’ says General Manager, Emma Davison. ‘We process them naturally so you can taste the flavour of the lobster in the octopus.’

The unsurpassed taste, product quality and consistency are helping win over foodservice customers. ‘A comparison yield test can show our product has up to 2 or 3 times higher yield than competitors,’ says Davison. ‘It is more consistent and cooks faster. Our price might look higher per kilo in raw format, but we are able to demonstrate it’s cheaper cooked on the plate.’

Finding the right partners

In a difficult economic climate, price can be a barrier. All measures that bring the price down make a difference. In that respect, the removal of the 8% tariff under the Australia-UK Free Trade Agreement (A-UK FTA) is helping.

‘We’re in discussions with some large buyers in the UK and elsewhere in the world who are having issues with consistency of their product. Of course, price is another factor that drives their decision. The A-UK FTA helps here too,’ says Davison.

However, the company is realistic that creating market relationships will take time.

‘It is really important for us to select the right the partners to work with. Partners who share our belief in the category growth,’ says Davison.

Those will usually be businesses, and their customers, who prioritise sustainable, naturally produced, additive-free products. That includes businesses like Whole Foods Market in the US and UK, which both now stock Fremantle Octopus products.

Austrade’s support helping win international markets

Attending trade shows such as Seafood Expo Global is an important way to get in front of customers.

‘It is also critical to access and validate in-market information,’ says Davison. ‘That’s where the local and industry expertise of someone like Manuel is invaluable. He’s been a great support and connection to local markets and buyers in Spain.

‘It is all about the repetition though,’ she adds. ‘It might take several years to win some markets over. We have to commit to going back every year to nurture those conversations.

‘Ultimately, we are confident we are providing our customers the best product available in the market. And in the end the product always delivers.’