MPD Searching for Suspect in Southeast Armed Carjacking

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying the suspect in an armed carjacking in Southeast.

On April 6, 2024, at approximately 7:47 p.m., the victim reported being by his vehicle in the 1200 block of 34th Place, Southeast, when multiple suspects, with firearms, approached the victim’s vehicle. The suspects threw the victim to the ground and removed property from the victim’s pockets. The suspects fled in the victim’s vehicle.

One of the suspects was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/pCYWJ-chj7c

Anyone who can identify this suspect and/or this vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24051519