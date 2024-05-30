Intelsat Extends Partnership with Sony Pictures Networks India to Deliver Content Across Asia-Pacific
The renewal of the partnership underscores Intelsat's position as Sony Pictures Networks India’s preferred satellite solutions provider, facilitating the transmission of captivating Indian content to over a billion viewers daily in India and beyond. Leveraging Intelsat's robust satellite infrastructure, Sony Pictures Networks India has achieved unparalleled reach and reliability, providing high uptime.
For over two decades, Sony Pictures Networks India has relied on Intelsat’s resilient satellite infrastructure to distribute its 26 channels, reaching over 700 million viewers. Intelsat’s advanced satellite technology offers several key advantages for broadcasters:
• Unmatched Reach: Intelsat’s extensive satellite network provides consistent and reliable signal delivery, even to remote areas, making it ideal for reaching viewers across the vast Asia-Pacific region.
• High Uptime and Reliability: Broadcasters like Sony Pictures Networks India require a solution that can handle live programming. Intelsat’s network offers exceptional uptime and superior signal quality, so viewers receive uninterrupted entertainment.• Advanced Protection Features: Intelsat’s satellites are equipped with advanced features that safeguard against signal interference, so that content reaches its intended audience. Additionally, in-orbit back-up solutions provide further redundancy, minimizing downtime in the event of unforeseen circumstances.
Intelsat's Media Solutions also empower Sony Pictures Networks India to navigate the dynamic broadcasting landscape with confidence, providing unmatched resiliency and in-orbit protections against interference.
"Sony Pictures Networks India extending its partnership with Intelsat, is testimony to the robustness and reliability of our integrated satellite communication system in an ever-changing world," says Gaurav Kharod, regional vice president, Intelsat. "This contract renewal reflects our shared vision of leveraging advanced satellite technology to drive innovation and enhance connectivity experiences for consumers across Asia-Pacific and Southeast Asia."
