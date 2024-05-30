Omaha Performing Arts Unveils 2024 Music at Miller Park Concert Lineup and Dates

Concerts to be held at Miller Park on Saturday, June 8, July 13 and August 3

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA, USA, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In partnership with Nelson Mandela Elementary School and the Minne Lusa and Miller Park Neighborhood Associations, Omaha Performing Arts announced the artists for Music at Miller Park, a free, community-sponsored outdoor summer concert series at the Miller Park Pavilion, 2707 Redick Ave. Three concerts will be held in 2024 on the evenings of June 8, July 13 and August 3.

“We have lined up some phenomenal talent to play the park for the fourth annual Music at Miller Park concert series. We encourage the community to mark their calendars to enjoy these free nights of outstanding live local music and nationally recognized R&B/soul performers,” said Bianca Harley, Vice President of Human Capital & Inclusion at Omaha Performing Arts.

The 2024 Music at Miller Park dates and performances include:

Saturday, June 8, 6:30-9 p.m.

The Rhythm Collective

The award-winning Rhythm Collective (RC) is an Omaha favorite for its original reggae and calypso tunes, as well as island reggae, classic rock and ska covers. RC band members include singer-songwriter Joseph Mitchell, bass guitarist Frank Fong, drummer Brent Vignery, and guitarists John Green and Joe Hall.

Saturday, July 13, 6:30-9 p.m.

Enjoli & Timeless

Named the 2023 Omaha Entertainment and Arts Awards 2023 Artist of the Year, this will be Enjoli & Timeless’ fourth time performing at Music at Miller Park. The band, known for its super smooth R&B soul music, has opened for artists including Lyfe Jennings and Musiq Soulchild, Pleasure P, Juvenile, Angela Winbush and CeCe Peniston. The band also toured with the legendary rap artist Twista.

Saturday, Aug. 3, 6:30-9 p.m.

Kathy Tyree, Ananias Montague and Friends

The summer's final Music at Miller Park concert will feature “Omaha's Own Queen of Soul,” Kathy Tyree, and Ananias “Markey” Montague, a powerhouse producer, author, mentor, instructor and musician. Tyree and Montague have invited some extraordinary up-and-coming local musicians to join them on stage for what will undoubtedly be an incredibly memorable performance to close out the 2024 series.

“We are eager for another year of exciting music and memories in Miller Park. North Omaha is the epicenter where music and culture meet history, and we are honored to build upon over a century of jazz, soul and R&B history with this free concert series. It is a great opportunity to bring the family down to the park and show our rich, dynamic culture to the next generation,” said Harley.

Music at Miller Park community sponsors include the Black Police Officers Association, the Omaha Association of Black Professional Firefighters, Charles Drew Health Center, the City of Omaha Parks Department, the Minne Lusa Neighborhood Association and Nelson Mandela Elementary School.

No tickets are required. Blankets and chairs are welcome. Food, beer and wine are allowed, and local North Omaha food vendors will have food and drinks available for purchase. Hard liquor is not permitted. Leashed pets are allowed.

Miller Park is open to families who wish to come before the concert and enjoy other park amenities, including the playground, swimming pool, golf course and pickleball court.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, VISIT o-pa.org/on-stage/music-at-miller-park.

About Music at Miller Park

The 2024 Music at Miller Park concert series is sponsored by Bank of America. Community sponsors include Omaha100, KIOS, Black Police Officers Association, Omaha Association of Black Professional Firefighters, City of Omaha Parks Department, Nelson Mandela Elementary School, and the Minne Lusa and Miller Park Neighborhood Associations.

About Omaha Performing Arts

Omaha Performing Arts (O-pa) is steward of the Orpheum Theater and the Dick & Mary Holland

Campus, comprised of the Holland Performing Arts Center, Steelhouse Omaha and Tenaska Center for Arts Engagement (opening spring 2026). O-pa presents a wide spectrum of performing arts and entertainment, including Broadway, jazz, dance, comedy, family, popular entertainment and live music. With a commitment to inclusion, diversity, equity and accessibility, O-pa serves a growing audience in Omaha and the region through a broad range of education and engagement opportunities. As Nebraska’s largest arts institution, O-pa is recognized as a leader both locally and nationally. For more information, visit https://o-pa.org/home.