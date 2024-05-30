Submit Release
Regenx Announces Filing of Annual Documents

EDMONTON, Alberta, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regenx Tech Corp., (the “Company” or “Regenx”) (CSE: RGX) (OTCQB: RGXTF) (FSE: YRS WKN:A2DSW3) announces that, further to its news releases dated April 12th, May 1st, May 13th and May 24th 2024, the Corporation has filed its annual financial ‎statements, management's discussion and analysis, and related certifications for the year ended ‎December 31, 2023 (collectively, the “Annual Fillings”). The Corporation expects that the management ‎cease trade order (the “MCTO”) that was issued on May 1st, 2024 will be revoked in the coming days. ‎While the MCTO remains in effect, the general investing public will continue to be able to trade the ‎Corporation's securities. However, for the duration of the MCTO, the Chief Executive Officer and Chief ‎Financial Officer of the Corporation are precluded from trading in the securities of the Corporation. ‎

About Regenx Tech Corp

Regenx is positioned for growth in the Clean Tech sector through the development and commercialization of its environmentally friendly processing technologies for the recovery of precious metals. Initial focus is the extraction of platinum and palladium from diesel catalytic converters with its business partner Davis Recycling. For further information visit www.regenx.tech

For further information contact

Regenx Tech Corp.
Greg Pendura
CEO 780-800-0726
investors@regenx.tech

