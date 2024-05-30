Physicians believe Pfizer is leading the industry in AI and physicians are excited about potential for them and patients

Bryter the insights and consultancy agency

Unique insights to determine customer beliefs and expectations of industry for AI/ML integration in drug discovery.

NEW YORK CITY , NEW YORK , USA, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New research from Bryter, with over 200 physicians, including Oncologists, Neurologists, and Hematologists, across the US and UK, provides unique insights into how pharmaceutical companies are seen when it comes to Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) integration in the discovery and development of new drugs.

These technologies are being utilized across various stages of drug development, including drug discovery, clinical trials, and post-market surveillance. For instance, AI/ML can aid in identifying new drug targets, optimizing dosing regimens, and even predicting patient responses to treatments.

Most physicians say they are extremely / very interested in utilizing AI/ML in their practice. The applications of AI/ML according to physicians are multiple: a large majority expect that using AI/ML will speed up the time it takes to discover new drugs (80%), it will result in treatments for a wider range of indications including rare diseases (75%) and will improve trial design (74%). Around two thirds (63%) say that AI will significantly impact how they treat their patients – a belief which is even higher among younger physicians with up to 10 years in practice (73%).

Ben Gibbons, Founder & Manager Director of Bryter, said, “Several pharmaceutical companies have successfully leveraged AI to develop new drugs. The question is, where do physicians expect the AI revolution to come from, which pharma companies are leading the race and, crucially, who is trusted to do so safely according to the customers who will prescribe their products?”

According to the physicians in our survey, Pfizer (33%) is comfortably leading the industry in using AI/ML in drug discovery. Merck & Co and Novartis are in second place (both at 20%) with AstraZeneca (19%), Roche (17%), and GSK (15%) not far behind. Other pharma companies that are seen as leaders to a smaller extent are AbbVie (12%), Bristol-Myers Squibb (12%), Johnson and Johnson (11%), and Sanofi (9%). Notably, 44% of our respondents say they don’t know who the leader might be, indicating an opening for pharma companies to fill this space.

When it comes to trusting pharma companies to use AI/ML to bring drugs to the market safely, around one third of physicians once again choose Pfizer (34%), followed by AstraZeneca (30%), Novartis (25%), Merck & Co (22%), Bristol-Myers Squibb (21%), and Roche (20%). Here too a significant subset of physicians remains uncertain on whom to trust (32%) once again presenting an opportunity for pharma companies to own the space of safely bringing drugs to market using AI.

Bryter is a US- and UK-based award-winning insights and consultancy agency specializing in pharmaceutical and technology research. We're committed to delivering actionable insights for growth and innovation in health and pharmaceuticals. We go beyond stated importance, helping clients understand patients' lives and prescriber behavior.