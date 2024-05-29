DIA report confirms North Korean missile debris found in Ukraine

JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING –

Analysis confirms that Russia used ballistic missiles produced in North Korea in its war against Ukraine. North Korean missile debris was found throughout Ukraine, according to an unclassified report released today by the Defense Intelligence Agency.

Through careful analysis of open-source imagery DIA analysts confirms the debris found in Kharkiv on Jan. 2, 2024 is missile debris from a DPRK short range missile. The report provides a comparative analysis of publicly available images of North Korean missile debris and known North Korean missiles. The report shows that the missile debris in Ukraine is almost certainly of a North Korean ballistic missile.

The report highlights the evolving and strengthening relationship between North Korea and Russia.

DIA has released the report as part of ongoing transparency efforts to enhance public understanding of the Defense Intelligence Agency’s mission and to provide insights on Department of Defense and national security issues.

