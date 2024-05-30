Edelson Lechtzin LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI) Securities Fraud Class Action

NEWTOWN, Pa., May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a leading class action law firm, reminds investors who purchased Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI) stock between February 24, 2022, and February 28, 2024 (the “Class Period”) of the July 12, 2024, deadline to move the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York to appoint them as lead plaintiff in the pending securities fraud class action lawsuit.

Background on Inari Medical, Inc.

Inari is a medical device company that focuses on developing, producing, and selling catheter-based technologies. These devices are used to treat venous thromboembolism (VTE), a condition where a blood clot forms in a vein, usually in the lower leg, thigh, or pelvis.

The Securities Fraud Claims

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and misleading statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants repeatedly promoted Inari’s financial results and the success of its product sales but failed to disclose that the company had been unlawfully compensating healthcare professionals in violation of the federal Anti-Kickback Statute and Civil False Claims Act.

On February 29, 2024, Inari shocked investors by disclosing a civil investigative demand from the U.S. Department of Justice regarding payments to healthcare professionals. It warned of a potential significant impact on its business.

Following the disclosure, analysts downgraded the company’s stock due to concerns about the DOJ investigation and its impact on the business. On this news, Inari’s stock price fell more than $12 per share, or 21%, to close at $46.12 per share on February 29, 2024, wiping out approximately $700 million in market capitalization in one trading day.

