Temporary closures of Kūhiō Highway at Hanalei Hill Wednesday, June 5, 2024

Posted on May 29, 2024 in Highways News, Main, News

LĪHUʻE, Hawaiʻi – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) will conduct intermittent full closures of Kūhiō Highway (Route 560) between Hanalei Plantation Road and ‘Ōhiki Road on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at 30-minute intervals starting at 8:30 a.m. and ending at 4 p.m.

On June 5, contractors will airlift netting to Hanalei Hill to secure the slope. During the air operations, the highway beneath will be closed for the safety of those below. Closures will run every hour on the bottom of the hour (from the 30- to the 60-minute mark). From the top of the hour, vehicles will be allowed through the work area until the start of the next closure. The full schedule is:

Time Road Status
8:30 a.m. – 9 a.m. Closed
9 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. Open
9:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. Closed
10 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Open
10:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. Closed
11 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Open
11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Closed
12 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. Open
12:30 p.m. – 1 p.m. Closed
1 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Open
1:30 p.m. – 2 p.m. Closed
2 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Open
2:30 p.m. – 3 p.m. Closed
3 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Open
3:30 p.m. – 4 p.m. Closed

 

Emergency vehicles will have priority to go through when it is safe. All work is weather permitting. Scheduled work for the following week on state routes is posted by 5 p.m. every Friday to https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/kauai/

