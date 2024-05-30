Temporary closures of Kūhiō Highway at Hanalei Hill Wednesday, June 5, 2024
LĪHUʻE, Hawaiʻi – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) will conduct intermittent full closures of Kūhiō Highway (Route 560) between Hanalei Plantation Road and ‘Ōhiki Road on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at 30-minute intervals starting at 8:30 a.m. and ending at 4 p.m.
On June 5, contractors will airlift netting to Hanalei Hill to secure the slope. During the air operations, the highway beneath will be closed for the safety of those below. Closures will run every hour on the bottom of the hour (from the 30- to the 60-minute mark). From the top of the hour, vehicles will be allowed through the work area until the start of the next closure. The full schedule is:
|Time
|Road Status
|8:30 a.m. – 9 a.m.
|Closed
|9 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
|Open
|9:30 a.m. – 10 a.m.
|Closed
|10 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
|Open
|10:30 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Closed
|11 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
|Open
|11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|Closed
|12 p.m. – 12:30 p.m.
|Open
|12:30 p.m. – 1 p.m.
|Closed
|1 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.
|Open
|1:30 p.m. – 2 p.m.
|Closed
|2 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
|Open
|2:30 p.m. – 3 p.m.
|Closed
|3 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
|Open
|3:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.
|Closed
Emergency vehicles will have priority to go through when it is safe. All work is weather permitting. Scheduled work for the following week on state routes is posted by 5 p.m. every Friday to https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/kauai/
###