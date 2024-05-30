Wenstrup Requests Access to Dr. Fauci’s Personal Email and Cellphone, Investigates “Secret Back Channel”

Dr. Fauci will testify before the COVID Select Subcommittee on Monday, June 3

WASHINGTON — Today, Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic Chairman Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio) is requesting access to Dr. Anthony Fauci’s personal email accounts and cellphone records. New evidence suggests that Dr. Fauci may have used his personal email account to communicate about official government business during the COVID-19 pandemic. In an email from Dr. Fauci’s Senior Advisor — Dr. David Morens — to disgraced EcoHealth Alliance, Inc. (EcoHealth) President Dr. Peter Daszak, Dr. Morens states “I can either send stuff to Tony on his private gmail, or hand it to him at work…He is too smart to let colleagues send him stuff that could cause trouble.” In a separate email, Dr. Morens references a “secret back channel” that he would use to communicate with Dr. Fauci outside the public eye. When asked about Dr. Fauci’s use of personal email to evade the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), Dr. Morens concerningly testified “I may have.” This new evidence raises additional, serious concerns about public health officials purposefully concealing information and behaving as if they are unaccountable to the American people they serve.

At a hearing last week, the Select Subcommittee held Dr. Morens publicly accountable for undermining the operations of the U.S. government, likely lying to Congress on multiple occasions, deleting federal COVID-19 records, and using his personal email account to evade FOIA. Considering Dr. Morens was under the leadership of Dr. Fauci while working at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, the Select Subcommittee is concerned that Dr. Fauci had knowledge of his Senior Advisor’s nefarious behavior and potentially engaged in the misconduct himself.

In a new letter today, Chairman Wenstrup requested access to all documents and communications related to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, EcoHealth, and the origins of COVID-19 retained in Dr. Fauci’s personal email and cellphone records.

