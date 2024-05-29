Flash News: OKX Marketplace Now Supports Immutable zkEVM, Transforming the Blockchain Game Experience

SINGAPORE, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for May 29, 2024.

OKX Marketplace Now Supports Immutable zkEVM, Transforming the Blockchain Game Experience

OKX Marketplace now supports the Immutable zkEVM - the first-ever chain specifically designed for games. Powered by Polygon, the Immutable zkEVM offers Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatibility, low cost, large scale and Ethereum security.



This integration benefits gaming ecosystem participants - including game studios and players - with cutting-edge support for custom smart contracts, fostering the development of advanced gameplay mechanics. It's part of a broader effort by OKX and Immutable to transform how over 50 million users engage with and access NFTs and digital assets within the gaming space.

Earlier this year, OKX and Immutable announced a strategic partnership to introduce a GameFi NFT launchpad (set to be launched in the coming months) and integrate Immutable's gaming-focused zkEVM chain into the OKX Marketplace and OKX Wallet. For a deep dive into Immutable and its influence in the world of blockchain gaming, click here.



For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.



