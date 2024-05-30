Syll Botanics® Launches Innovative Skincare Line for Minimalist Moms
Syll Botanics launches innovative, multi-benefit skincare, offering effective solutions by doing more with less. Safe for all stages of motherhood.BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Syll Botanics®, a pioneering skincare brand, is thrilled to announce the launch of its innovative skincare products designed specifically for the modern minimalist mom. Founded by Colorado mompreneur Hilary Nalven, Syll Botanics is changing the game with products that cater to the lifestyle of busy individuals.
Syll Botanics was born out of Nalven's personal struggle to find effective and efficient skincare products. She noticed that many moms, like herself, were sacrificing their skincare routines due to lack of time, energy, and concern over safety. This inspired her to create a line of healthy products that would not only provide great results but also fit seamlessly into their daily routines.
The brand's philosophy is centered around the idea of "do more with less,” and their products are designed to simplify skincare routines without compromising on quality. Syll’s biocompatible products improve skin health, address multiple skin issues, serve all skin types, and are safe for all stages of motherhood, from pregnancy to breastfeeding and beyond.
“We are thrilled to provide a solution for those who want to take care of their skin but have limited time," said Nalven. "Our products are designed to maximize results while minimizing the number of products needed, making it easier for moms to feel great about their skin."
Syll’s formulations are made with plant-based ingredients that retain the highest levels of nutrients and work synergistically to enhance skin health. The brand launched with two foundational, streamlined products that serve head-to-toe.
Their hero product, The Face & Eye One, is a testament to quality and innovation. It is designed to be used on the face, including the eye area, and is appropriate for both AM and PM use. It offers strengthening, brightening, firming, protecting, and calming benefits in one powerful yet gentle formula. It features a retinol alternative, efficacious levels of non-irritating vitamin C, the antioxidant CoQ10, squalane, ceramides, and a special blend of virgin plant oils containing the full spectrum of Omegas 3, 5, 6, 7, and 9.
The Body & Hair One is an irresistible superfood serum, moisturizer, hair oil, and belly oil—all in one product. It hydrates, nourishes, softens, and protects both skin and hair while minimizing scar redness and the appearance of stretch marks. This trailblazing, fast-absorbing product contains cold-pressed, unrefined superfruit oils including acai, passionfruit, strawberry, pracaxi, and blackcurrant. It also features skin and hair-loving actives, including small-molecule hyaluronic acid, squalane, ceramide NP, and vitamin C.
The company is extremely selective about its supply chain, from ingredients to packaging and shipping materials. They seek out upcycled or zero-waste ingredients, prioritize recycled and recyclable packaging, and minimize the use of plastic. Syll's products are non-photosensitizing, and free from petrochemicals, synthetic or natural fragrances, and chemicals of concern, making them safe for mom, baby, and the environment. Additionally, it donates 2% of profits to support environmental and reproductive justice initiatives.
Syll Botanics invites everyone to join them in redefining great skincare with natural yet effective, non-irritating products that minimize waste and maximize results. Available for purchase on www.syllbotanics.com and in select retailers. Experience better skin while doing more with less.
