New Affordable Housing Units Open in Saskatoon to Support People with Diverse Needs

CANADA, May 30 - Released on May 29, 2024

Individuals and families with diverse needs have improved access to affordable housing in Saskatoon thanks to a joint investment from the governments of Canada and Saskatchewan, the City of Saskatoon, and the National Affordable Housing Corporation (NAHC).

Today, MLA for Saskatoon Riversdale Marv Friesen, on behalf of Minister of Social Services and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation Gene Makowsky, alongside representatives from the City of Saskatoon and the NAHC, celebrated the opening of six new affordable housing units in the Willowgrove neighbourhood of Saskatoon.

The six stacked townhome units, consisting of two three-bedroom units and four two-bedroom units, will provide affordable housing to four individuals and four families with diverse needs.

Tenants of the new units will receive support services from the Canadian Mental Health Association - (CMHA) Saskatoon. By combining housing with support services, vulnerable individuals can achieve stability and experience life in the community.

Funding provided for the project includes:

$240,000 from Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC) through the Rental Development Program funded through the National Housing Strategy - Saskatchewan Priorities Initiative;

$220,000 from NAHC; and

$95,000 from the City of Saskatoon.

Quotes:

“We are committed to ensuring that everyone has a safe and affordable place to call home," Federal Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Sean Fraser said. "I am proud that we were able to support this project and I wish all the new residents the very best as they start new chapters in their new homes.”

"The Government of Saskatchewan is proud to support this project enabling vulnerable people to live independently in their community," Social Services Minister and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation Gene Makowsky said. "This housing is an important step toward achieving our goals to improve access to safe and stable housing. Our government will continue to work with partners to improve housing affordability and better support people and families in greatest housing need."

"With Saskatoon growing at historic rates, more housing options across the housing continuum need to be available for all residents' abilities and budgets," City of Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark said. "These six townhouses will help address the existing gap in affordable and supportive housing, helping residents stay housed and living with dignity with their families."

"We are thankful for the opportunity to provide more affordable housing to persons living with mental health afflictions, in partnership once again with the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Saskatoon," National Affordable Housing Corporation Chief Executive Officer Tyler Mathies said."Collaborating with like-minded and experienced partners like CMHA - Saskatoon has made it possible for our organization to help address the need for safe, independent supportive living options in Saskatoon. Thanks to contributions from CMHC, SHC and the City of Saskatoon we have been able to deliver inclusive, supportive and welcoming housing options that also demonstrate our commitment to energy efficiency. We are proud to be addressing these housing gaps for our community and hope to be able to offer more units like this in the future."

"The positive impact of affordable, inclusive, quality, and safe housing cannot be overstated, especially in the rental housing market we have today," Saskatoon Canadian Mental Health Association Executive Director Faith Bodnar said. "We are incredibly grateful for our partnership with the NAHC and their vision and commitment to housing justice. Along with our partners in the Saskatchewan Health Authority we change lives and build stronger communities for everyone."

Quick facts:

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $82-plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. It was created after consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, including those who have experienced housing need. All NHS investments delivered by the federal, provincial, and territorial governments will respect the key principles of NHS that support partnerships, people and communities.

is a 10-year, $82-plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. In 2019, the Government of Canada and the Government of Saskatchewan entered into an agreement through the NHS. The Canada-Saskatchewan Bilateral Agreement will invest $585 million over 10 years, which is cost matched between the federal and provincial governments.

will invest $585 million over 10 years, which is cost matched between the federal and provincial governments. NAHC is a non-profit organization that works with private home builders, government units, and other non-profit organizations to facilitate the construction of affordable housing units in Saskatchewan. Since 2020, SHC have worked with NAHC to develop 45 affordable housing units (including this project) in Saskatoon and Regina, through the RDP.

The tenants will be receiving support services from the CMHA Saskatoon, an organization that supports people with mental health needs through vocational programs, mental health resources and referral services.

