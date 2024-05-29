Comer Continues to Investigate Groups Funding and Organizing Illegal Encampments and Pro-Hamas Activities in the United States

WASHINGTON— House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) is continuing to investigate organizations reported to be funding and organizing illegal actions, including at institutions of higher education, by individuals spreading pro-Hamas propaganda and engaging in antisemitic harassment and civil rights violations against Jewish students. In a letter to National Students for Justice in Palestine (National SJP), sent care of American Muslims for Palestine (AMP) Executive Director Dr. Osama Abuirshaid, Chairman Comer is now requesting documents and information to better understand how pro-Hamas propaganda and illegal encampments are being funded and supported across the United States.

“The Committee on Oversight and Accountability is conducting oversight of the funding sources of groups supporting illegal activities across the country, including at institutions of higher education, by individuals spouting pro-Hamas propaganda and engaged in antisemitic harassment and violations of the civil rights of Jewish students,” wrote Chairman Comer. “The Committee is particularly concerned that organizations promulgating pro-Hamas propaganda and engaging in illegal activities at institutions of higher education might be receiving funding or other support from foreign or domestic sources which support the aims of Hamas or other foreign terrorist organizations.”

Since the October 7, 2023, terror attack on Israel by Hamas, antisemitic incidences have skyrocketed in the United States. At illegal encampments on college campuses, many individuals have championed antisemitic rhetoric calling for the elimination of Jewish people from Israel. National SJP, which is founded and controlled by AMP, is one group claiming to support hundreds of so-called “Palestine solidarity organizations” across the United States.

“AMP has substantial ties to Hamas via its financial sponsor, Americans for Justice in Palestine Educational Foundation, Inc. (AJP), a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. AJP is currently under investigation by the Virginia Attorney General for violating state charitable solicitation laws and ‘benefitting or providing support to terrorist organizations.’ Reportedly, current AMP board members have been involved in fundraising for Hamas charities… AMP is also linked to the Holy Land Foundation (HLF), which sent approximately $12.4 million outside the U.S. to support Hamas. Like the Islamic Association of Palestine (IAP), HLF was founded by members of Hamas senior leadership and was shut down due to five of its officers being convicted for terror financing,” continued Chairman Comer. “We therefore seek documents and information from your organization to facilitate oversight into how pro-Hamas propaganda and illegal encampments are being funded.

Read the letter to AMP’s Executive Director Dr. Abuirshaid here.

READ MORE:

Comer, Foxx Seek Information from Treasury Secretary Yellen on Groups Funding Pro-Hamas Propaganda and Antisemitic Harassment on College Campuses