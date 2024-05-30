Submit Release
Media Advisory: Gloria and Emilio Estefan, Jeffrey Gibson, and Others Will Join Meridian’s Fourth Annual Culturefix

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gloria and Emilio Estefan, Jeffrey Gibson, Lorrie Fair, and several others will explore issues at the intersection of contemporary culture, sustainability, and diplomacy at Meridian International Center's 4th annual Culturefix on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.

The program on June 5 will feature morning conversations at the intersection of diplomacy, culture, and the arts, with leaders from the arts, design, sports, museums, government, and arts philanthropy sectors. This will be followed by an evening Meridian Cultural Diplomacy Awards dinner with special live performances by renowned artists.

The Meridian Cultural Diplomacy Awards are bestowed on artists or cultural leaders who demonstrate an ongoing commitment to using the arts and culture to unite people in the United States and worldwide and contribute to greater international cooperation on shared global challenges. This year’s awardees are Jeffrey Gibson, Gloria and Emilio Estefan, and Lorrie Fair.

Awardees and Speakers:

Jeffrey Gibson (Mississippi Choctaw and Cherokee) – Visual Artist

Gloria Estefan – Singer, Actress, Songwriter, and Author

Emilio Estefan – Music, Television, and Film Producer

Lorrie Fair – Sports Envoy and Chief Program Officer, Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project

Ambassador Stuart Holliday – CEO, Meridian International Center

Jerome Grant – Executive Chef, Sweet Home Café

Aba Kwawu – President, TAA Public Relations

Rose Previte – Owner, Compass Rose & Maydan

Megan Beyer – Director, Art in Embassies

Alan van Capelle – Executive Director, The Highline in NYC

Scott Kratz – Director, 11th Street Bridge Project

Ali Rogin – Correspondent, PBS NewsHour

Dan Mickelson – Sports Diplomacy Chief, U.S. Department of State

AJ Ross – Reporter, CBS Sports

Elsabé Johnson Dixon – Visual Artist

Nicole Elkon – Deputy Assistant Secretary for Professional and Cultural Exchanges, Bureau of Education and Cultural Affairs, U.S. Department of State

Halim Flowers – Visual Artist

Sarah Arison – Culturefix Co-Chair

Chaired by Sarah Arison, Sue Hostetler Wrigley, Luke Frazier, Robert Pullen, and Elizabeth Duggal.

Date: Wednesday, June 5, 2024

Time: 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM ET

Location: White-Meyer House, 1624 Crescent Place NW, Washington DC, 20009 | Online

*Please note that complimentary parking is available on-site. All attendees/drivers are prohibited from standing, idling, or waiting on neighborhood streets.

RSVP: Email communications@meridian.org.

If you have any additional questions regarding the program, please don’t hesitate to contact us at communications@meridian.org.

Danielle Najjar
Meridian International Center
+1 609-529-4195
email us here

