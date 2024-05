Media Advisory: Gloria and Emilio Estefan, Jeffrey Gibson, and Others Will Join Meridian’s Fourth Annual Culturefix

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, May 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gloria and Emilio Estefan, Jeffrey Gibson, Lorrie Fair, and several others will explore issues at the intersection of contemporary culture, sustainability, and diplomacy at Meridian International Center's 4th annual Culturefix on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.The program on June 5 will feature morning conversations at the intersection of diplomacy, culture, and the arts, with leaders from the arts, design, sports, museums, government, and arts philanthropy sectors. This will be followed by an evening Meridian Cultural Diplomacy Awards dinner with special live performances by renowned artists.The Meridian Cultural Diplomacy Awards are bestowed on artists or cultural leaders who demonstrate an ongoing commitment to using the arts and culture to unite people in the United States and worldwide and contribute to greater international cooperation on shared global challenges. This year’s awardees are Jeffrey Gibson, Gloria and Emilio Estefan, and Lorrie Fair.Awardees and Speakers:Jeffrey Gibson (Mississippi Choctaw and Cherokee) – Visual ArtistGloria Estefan – Singer, Actress, Songwriter, and AuthorEmilio Estefan – Music, Television, and Film ProducerLorrie Fair – Sports Envoy and Chief Program Officer, Charlize Theron Africa Outreach ProjectAmbassador Stuart Holliday – CEO, Meridian International CenterJerome Grant – Executive Chef, Sweet Home CaféAba Kwawu – President, TAA Public RelationsRose Previte – Owner, Compass Rose & MaydanMegan Beyer – Director, Art in EmbassiesAlan van Capelle – Executive Director, The Highline in NYCScott Kratz – Director, 11th Street Bridge ProjectAli Rogin – Correspondent, PBS NewsHourDan Mickelson – Sports Diplomacy Chief, U.S. Department of StateAJ Ross – Reporter, CBS SportsElsabé Johnson Dixon – Visual ArtistNicole Elkon – Deputy Assistant Secretary for Professional and Cultural Exchanges, Bureau of Education and Cultural Affairs, U.S. Department of StateHalim Flowers – Visual ArtistSarah Arison – Culturefix Co-ChairChaired by Sarah Arison, Sue Hostetler Wrigley, Luke Frazier, Robert Pullen, and Elizabeth Duggal.Date: Wednesday, June 5, 2024Time: 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM ETLocation: White-Meyer House, 1624 Crescent Place NW, Washington DC, 20009 | Online*Please note that complimentary parking is available on-site. All attendees/drivers are prohibited from standing, idling, or waiting on neighborhood streets.RSVP: Email communications@meridian.org.If you have any additional questions regarding the program, please don’t hesitate to contact us at communications@meridian.org.