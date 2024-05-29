Contact: Heather Tehan, (315) 793-2447

Release Date: May 29, 2024 State Department of Transportation Announces Start of $2.8 Million Bridge Rehabilitation Project on State Route 162 in Montgomery County New Concrete Deck and Other Repairs Planned for Bridge Over Flat Creek and Canyon Road in Town of Root New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced that work is getting underway on a $2.8 million project to rehabilitate the bridge carrying State Route 162 over Flat Creek and Canyon Road in the Town of Root, Montgomery County. The project will enhance safety and ease travel along this important roadway by installing a new concrete bridge deck and making other repairs to the structure, which was originally built in 1966. State Route 162 is a key corridor for the movement of the region’s agricultural products and other freight headed to several area distribution centers. It also provides access to such key roads and attractions as Interstate 88, U.S. Route 20, State Route 5S, the New York State Thruway and the Empire State Trail. “Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York State continues to make record investments in our infrastructure that connect our communities, restore our vital roads and bridges, and drive economic investment across the Empire State,” Commissioner Dominguez said. “This bridge deck replacement project will help ensure that a vital transit route keeps people and goods on the move in Montgomery County for decades to come and fuels growth and opportunity for all New Yorkers.” In addition to a new concrete deck that will improve resiliency and rideability, the 468-foot-long bridge will also receive repairs to its steel components and concrete piers. During construction, State Route 162 will be closed in the vicinity of the bridge located just south of State Route 5S. Motorists are advised to follow the signed detour utilizing State Route 5S, State Route 30A and State Route 162. The road will be closed beginning Monday, June 3, and is expected to open in October 2024. Additionally, Canyon Road will also be closed at times while work is being completed on the portion of the bridge directly over Canyon Road. Senator Neil D. Breslin said, "Ensuring our roads and bridges receive the necessary upgrades is critical to not only the safety of motorists, but vital to a thriving economy. I applaud Commissioner Dominguez for her continued efforts in making sure our roadways right here in the Capital Region receive the upgrades they need." Assemblymember Robert Smullen said, “It is incredible to see the New York State Department of Transportation begin this $2.8 million bridge rehabilitation project. State Route 162 is frequented by hundreds of commuters in and around Montgomery County each day, and this bridge needs to be well-maintained. I fully support these rehabilitation efforts and look forward to seeing the renovations completed.” Montgomery County Executive Robert A. Purtell said, “Montgomery County is immensely grateful for the partnership and support from the state in securing $2.8 million for the bridge rehabilitation project in the Town of Root. This crucial funding will ensure the safety and ease of travel for our citizens, reinforcing our commitment to maintaining and improving our infrastructure. We look forward to the positive impact this project will have on our community and those traveling through our county.” About the Department of Transportation

