Travel Alert: Closures of SR 89A north of Sedona start June 3 for rockfall project

FLAGSTAFF – Drivers who normally would use State Route 89A at the switchbacks in Oak Creek Canyon north of Sedona will need to detour during daytime hours the week of June 3.

An Arizona Department of Transportation rockfall mitigation safety project will require closures and lane restrictions in the area over the next several months.

SR 89A will be closed in both directions between Pine Flat Campground and the Oak Creek Vista scenic overlook (mileposts 387-390) from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday (June 3-7). The highway will be open to one lane at other times, with temporary traffic signals allowing traffic to move through the area one direction at a time. Drivers should expect delays and add extra travel time to their trips when SR 89A is limited to one lane with alternating traffic.

Detours: When SR 89A closures are in place, drivers in the Flagstaff area should plan on using southbound I-17 to northbound SR 179 to reach Sedona and Oak Creek Canyon. Northbound traffic in the Sedona area will need to use southbound SR 179 to northbound I-17 to reach Flagstaff.

The rockfall mitigation project and restrictions are scheduled to last until late August. Additional closures will be scheduled as needed as crews work to stabilize a cliff face above SR 89A where a rockslide occurred in March 2023. ADOT will provide advance notice of any additional full closures.

A 10 foot vehicle-width restriction will be in place in the work zone. ADOT and its contractor are coordinating with local and regional safety agencies to maintain emergency vehicle access and to be prepared if events, including wildfires, require a response.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the az511 app or by calling 511.