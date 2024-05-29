Singular Genomics to Present at the Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OMIC), a company leveraging novel next-generation sequencing (NGS) and spatial multiomics technologies to empower researchers and clinicians, today announced plans to present at the Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in Miami, Florida.



Singular Genomics’ management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at 7:40 a.m. Pacific Time / 10:40 a.m. Eastern Time. Investors and other interested parties are invited to listen to a live and recorded webcast of the presentation at investor.singulargenomics.com in the Presentations & Events section.

About Singular Genomics Systems, Inc.

Singular Genomics is a life science technology company that develops next-generation sequencing and multiomics technologies. The commercially available G4® Sequencing Platform is a powerful, highly versatile benchtop genomic sequencer designed to produce fast and accurate results. In addition, the company is currently developing the G4X™ Spatial Sequencer, which will leverage Singular’s proprietary sequencing technology, applying it as an in situ readout for transcriptomics, proteomics and fluorescent H&E in tissue, with spatial context and on the same platform as the G4. Singular Genomics’ mission is to empower researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. Visit www.singulargenomics.com for more information.

