Latham Group, Inc. to Participate at Upcoming Conferences

LATHAM, N.Y., May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latham Group, Inc., the largest designer, manufacturer, and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand, today announced that management will attend the following investor conferences:



On June 4, 2024, Scott Rajeski, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Oliver Gloe, Chief Financial Officer, will host a fireside chat at the Stifel 2024 Cross Sector Insight Conference at 9:10am ET. This event will take place at the InterContinental Boston in Boston, MA. Interested parties will be able to access the live webcast and archived replay, along with Company’s investor presentation, by visiting https://ir.lathampool.com/ under “Events & Presentations.” Latham’s management team will also host investor meetings throughout the day.



On June 5, 2024, Scott Rajeski, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Oliver Gloe, Chief Financial Officer, will host investor meetings at the William Blair 44th Annual Growth Stock Conference. This event will take place at the Loews Chicago Hotel in Chicago, IL.



About Latham Group, Inc.

Latham Group, Inc., headquartered in Latham, NY, is the largest designer, manufacturer, and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. Latham has a coast-to-coast operations platform consisting of approximately 1,800 employees across over 24 locations.

