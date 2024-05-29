QIAGEN launches new library preparation kit, facilitating multiomic studies and advancing precision medicine

QIAseq Multimodal DNA/RNA Lib Kit enables streamlined DNA and RNA library preparation for next-generation sequencing from a single sample // New kit advances precision medicine by facilitating multiomic studies and Comprehensive Genomic Profiling, crucial for understanding complex diseases like cancer // Researchers are provided with the first multimodal sequencing kit for multiple sample types, offering high flexibility and sensitivity, saving sample material and time

Venlo, the Netherlands, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QIAGEN (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced the launch of its QIAseq Multimodal DNA/RNA Lib Kit. The new kit enables seamless preparation of DNA and RNA libraries for next-generation sequencing (NGS), such as whole genome sequencing (WGS) and whole transcriptome sequencing (WTS), as well as downstream target enrichment based on hybrid-capture from a single sample.

The QIAseq Multimodal DNA/RNA Lib Kit facilitates multiomics, the studies of several omic fields like genomics, transcriptomics and proteomics, aiming to gain a deeper understanding of biological processes and systems – something crucial for studying diseases like cancer. The kit offers a streamlined and rapid workflow to generate WGS and WTS libraries from a single sample by combining chemistry optimized for DNA and RNA simultaneously. Using traditional methods, separate workflows for DNA and RNA sequencing require a large amount of sample material, labor-intensive library preparation procedures, and long turn-around times.

“With the introduction of the QIAseq Multimodal DNA/RNA Lib Kit, we are addressing a direct need in the scientific community for a more efficient way to conduct multiomic studies,” said Nitin Sood, Senior Vice President, Head of the Life Sciences Business Area at QIAGEN. “Studying and understanding the complexity of biological systems better will facilitate identifying potential biomarkers for diseases or therapeutic targets for drug development and finally advance precision medicine and healthcare.”

Researchers can also use the QIAseq Multimodal DNA/RNA Lib Kit for generating DNA-only or RNA-only libraries. It is the first NGS multimodal kit on the market that is compatible with a wide range of input samples, including blood, Formalin-Fixed Paraffin-Embedded (FFPE) samples, and cell-free DNA (cfDNA). This is particularly relevant in translational research, such as in the study of cancers, where different types of samples may be available. The kit is highly sensitive, enabling detection of both DNA and RNA rare variants. The DNA and RNA libraries generated using the QIAseq Multimodal DNA/RNA Lib Kit are directly compatible with different sequencing platforms such as Illumina instruments and Element Aviti and can be sequenced on other sequencers with an added conversion step (Complete Genomics/MGI, Singular Genomics, and Ultima Genomics).

Additionally, the flexibility of generating DNA only or RNA only libraries, as well as DNA and RNA libraries compatible with further target enrichment by hybrid capture, consolidates an NGS lab’s multiple workflows into a single kit, saving lab resources while enhancing efficiency. For target enrichment, the QIAseq xHYB Human panels can be used for WES (Whole Exome Sequencing), or targeted sequencing with custom designed content. The libraries are also compatible with hybrid capture panels from other providers.

The new kit adds to QIAGEN's growing portfolio that harnesses the true potential of NGS in biological research by offering fast and efficient solutions that reduce turnaround times and maximize sequencing capacity. With a focus on front-end sample processing and downstream bioinformatics, QIAGEN provides innovative NGS technologies for genomics, transcriptomics, epigenomics, and metagenomics applications.

QIAGEN’s QIAseq kits have processed over four million NGS samples, enabling biomarker research, gene expression studies, viral epidemiology, and disease surveillance. From DNA and RNA sequencing to multimodal sequencing and epigenomics, the comprehensive range of QIAseq kits delivers reliable data on any sequencing instruments.

More information about QIAGEN’s genomics offering can be found here: https://www.qiagen.com/us/applications/next-generation-sequencing.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. Our sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. Automation solutions tie these together in seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN provides solutions to more than 500,000 customers around the world in Molecular Diagnostics (human healthcare) and Life Sciences (academia, pharma R&D and industrial applications, primarily forensics). As of March 31, 2024, QIAGEN employed more than 5,900 people in over 35 locations worldwide. Further information can be found at https://www.qiagen.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. To the extent that any of the statements contained herein relating to QIAGEN's products, timing for launch and development, marketing and/or regulatory approvals, financial and operational outlook, growth and expansion, collaborations, markets, strategy or operating results, including without limitation its expected adjusted net sales and adjusted diluted earnings results, are forward-looking, such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve a number of uncertainties and risks. Such uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, risks associated with management of growth and international operations (including the effects of currency fluctuations, regulatory processes and dependence on logistics), variability of operating results and allocations between customer classes, the commercial development of markets for our products to customers in academia, pharma, applied testing and molecular diagnostics; changing relationships with customers, suppliers and strategic partners; competition; rapid or unexpected changes in technologies; fluctuations in demand for QIAGEN's products (including fluctuations due to general economic conditions, the level and timing of customers' funding, budgets and other factors); our ability to obtain regulatory approval of our products; difficulties in successfully adapting QIAGEN's products to integrated solutions and producing such products; the ability of QIAGEN to identify and develop new products and to differentiate and protect our products from competitors' products; market acceptance of QIAGEN's new products and the integration of acquired technologies and businesses; actions of governments, global or regional economic developments, weather or transportation delays, natural disasters, political or public health crises, and its impact on the demand for our products and other aspects of our business, or other force majeure events; as well as the possibility that expected benefits related to recent or pending acquisitions may not materialize as expected; and the other factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” contained in Item 3 of our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F. For further information, please refer to the discussions in reports that QIAGEN has filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

