Cardiff Oncology to Present at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRDF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging PLK1 inhibition to develop novel therapies across a range of cancers, today announced that company management will participate in a company presentation and 1x1 investor meetings at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference, which is taking place at the Marriott Marquis in New York from June 5-6, 2024.

Details of the presentations can be found below.

Presenters: Mark Erlander, CEO
Date: June 5, 2024
Time: 8:30 – 8:55 AM ET in Track 8

Interested parties can register for and access the live webcasts for these conferences by visiting the “Events” section of the Cardiff Oncology website. The webcast replays will be available after the conclusion of the respective presentations.

About Cardiff Oncology, Inc.

Cardiff Oncology is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging PLK1 inhibition, a well-validated oncology drug target, to develop novel therapies across a range of cancers. The Company's lead asset is onvansertib, a PLK1 inhibitor being evaluated in combination with standard of care (SoC) therapeutics in clinical programs targeting indications such as RAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), as well as in investigator-initiated trials in metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and triple negative breast cancer (TNBC). These programs and the Company's broader development strategy are designed to target tumor vulnerabilities in order to overcome treatment resistance and deliver superior clinical benefit compared to the SoC alone. For more information, please visit https://www.cardiffoncology.com.

Cardiff Oncology Contact:
James Levine
Chief Financial Officer
858-952-7670
jlevine@cardiffoncology.com

Investor Contact:
Kiki Patel, PharmD
Gilmartin Group
332-895-3225
Kiki@gilmartinir.com

Media Contact:
Grace Spencer
Taft Communications
609-583-1151
grace@taftcommunications.com


