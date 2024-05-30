TINCheck by Sovos Protects Customers with Simple Real-time Identity Verification

ATLANTA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TINCheck by Sovos, today announced the launch of the new and enhanced service offering, enabling businesses to reduce the risk of potential tax penalties, sanctions and identity theft associated with conducting business with unverified individuals and businesses. Thousands of organizations of all sizes use TINCheck to proactively verify customer and vendor data through government databases and watchlists within seconds.

“Protecting your business against fraud and penalties attributed to transactions with unverified people and businesses is a priority for businesses of all sizes,” says Alice Katwan, president of revenue, Sovos. “By providing a fast and comprehensive service at a competitive price point, Sovos is advancing our strategy and commitment to ensuring customers are protected and compliant.”

With TINCheck, businesses can conduct compliance checks on individuals and business partners by verifying names and TIN/EIN (tax ID) with the IRS database. Global organizations can also protect their business from the risk of fraud and potential sanctions by verifying against the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), the Death Master File (DMF), and nearly 30 additional government databases and global watchlists. These compliance checks can be run in real-time individually or automated with the TINCheck API as part of an integrated onboarding process. Businesses positioned to benefit from these services include:

- Small to Large business: Confidently add vendors to your master file knowing that their Internal Revenue Service (IRS) tax compliance and business identity data has been verified

-bFinancial services and fintech: Ensure accurate tax and identity verification up front for all customers and vendors eliminating compliance penalties and rework

- Payment processors: Begin transacting with confidence that you have accurate customer data

- Gig economy: Expedite onboarding of suppliers, distributors, members and associates to ensure tax compliance with accurate TIN/EIN information

“Regulatory compliance risk has never been greater, and TINCheck enables businesses to execute a critical business function quickly, easily and at an affordable price point,” says Ryan Buma, vice president, marketplace and ecommerce, Sovos. “Ensuring that you are working with verified and ethical business partners is the first and best step to combating fraud and avoiding compliance issues, now and in the future.”

Advantages for businesses using TINCheck include:

- Speed: Expedite new customer and vendor onboarding with accurate identity verification in seconds

- Flexibility: Access the capabilities that best meet your needs with bulk and integrated API options

- Completeness: Manage due diligence checks against 30 global databases and watch lists at once

- Affordability: Save with monthly and prepaid plans with volume discounts.

- Security: TINCheck ensures your security with TLS/SSL encryption, and all data is processed in SOC 1 and ISO 27001 certified data centers

About TINCheck

TINCheck is a leader in real-time identity verification in terms of speed, accuracy, and depth, providing customers a one stop service for identity verification needs. TINCheck services protect businesses of all sizes from potential tax penalties and the risk of fraud and potential sanctions by verifying customer and vendor data against the IRS and approximately 30 additional government databases and global watchlists, all in a single click.

About Sovos

Sovos is a global provider of tax, compliance and trust solutions and services that enable businesses to navigate an increasingly regulated world with true confidence. Purpose-built for always-on compliance capabilities, our scalable IT-driven solutions meet the demands of an evolving and complex global regulatory landscape. Sovos’ cloud-based software platform provides an unparalleled level of integration with business applications and government compliance processes.

More than 100,000 customers in 100+ countries – including half the Fortune 500 – trust Sovos for their compliance needs. Sovos annually processes more than 11 billion transactions across 19,000 global tax jurisdictions. Bolstered by a robust partner program more than 400 strong, Sovos brings to bear an unrivaled global network for companies across industries and geographies. Founded in 1979, Sovos has operations across the Americas and Europe, and is owned by Hg and TA Associates. For more information, visit Sovos.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.