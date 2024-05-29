Additional Data Showing Acoramidis Increases Serum Transthyretin Which is Associated with Improved Cardiovascular Outcomes Presented at ISA from BridgeBio Pharma’s Phase 3 ATTRibute-CM Study in Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM)

- Acoramidis treatment resulted in increased serum transthyretin (TTR) levels by Day 28 that were sustained and were correlated with a reduced risk of all-cause mortality (ACM), cardiovascular mortality (CVM), and cardiovascular-related hospitalization (CVH) in ATTR-CM participants through month 30

- Acoramidis treatment resulted in a significant improvement in the composite endpoint of CVM and CVH in ATTR-CM participants, with benefit evident as early as Month 3

- In ATTRibute-CM, participants with at least one CVH had a significantly higher risk of mortality, highlighting the need for ATTR-CM treatments that reduce risk of CVH

- BridgeBio also shared the rationale and design of ACT-EARLY, the acoramidis ATTR amyloidosis prevention trial, which it expects to initiate later this year

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) (“BridgeBio” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on genetic diseases and cancers, announced positive results of five new analyses of clinical endpoint events from its Phase 3 ATTRibute-CM study of acoramidis in ATTR-CM. These new analyses were shared in oral presentations and posters at the 2024 International Symposium of Amyloidosis (ISA). ATTRibute-CM was designed to study the efficacy and safety of acoramidis, an investigational, next-generation, orally administered, highly potent, small molecule stabilizer of TTR.

BridgeBio will host an investor call on Wednesday, May 29th at 5:30 pm ET to discuss these results.

“The data presented at ISA confirm that improved stabilization as reflected in higher serum TTR levels is directly correlated with improved clinical outcomes. Prior analyses from ATTRibute-CM demonstrated that the near-complete stabilization by acoramidis rapidly and durably increased serum TTR levels. Clinically, we now have evidence that acoramidis-mediated increase in serum TTR independently predicted statistically significant improvement in survival, and risk reduction of CVM and CVH,” said Mathew Maurer M.D. of Columbia University Irving Medical Center, U.S.

Three analyses presented from ATTRibute-CM emphasized the correlation between increased serum TTR and improved clinical outcomes, including the reduced risk of both all-cause mortality and cardiovascular death as well as cardiovascular-related hospitalization:

Early increase in serum transthyretin level is an independent predictor of improved survival in ATTR cardiomyopathy: Insights from acoramidis Phase 3 study ATTRibute-CM, presented by Mathew Maurer, M.D., Columbia University Irving Medical Center, U.S. Statistically significant correlation between increasing serum TTR and decreasing risk of death: for every 5mg/dL increase in serum TTR level at day 28 after treatment initiation, the risk of death through Month 30 was reduced by 30.9% (by the logistic model) and 26.1% (by the Cox proportional hazards model) Statistical modeling suggests that the acoramidis-mediated increase in serum TTR at Day 28 is an independent predictor of survival

Treatment-related early increase in serum TTR is associated with lower cardiovascular mortality in ATTR-CM: Insights from ATTRibute-CM, presented by Nitasha Sarswat, M.D., University of Chicago Medicine, U.S. For each 1 mg/dL increase in serum TTR on day 28 after treatment initiation, there was a 5.5% risk reduction in cardiovascular death observed through Month 30 To the company’s knowledge, this is the first prospective demonstration of the relationship between change from baseline in serum TTR and subsequent risk of cardiovascular death in ATTR-CM

Acoramidis treatment-related increase in serum TTR is associated with a lower risk of cardiovascular-related hospitalization in ATTR-CM Patients: Insights from the ATTRibute-CM trial, presented by Margot Davis, M.D., Vancouver General Hospital, CA Each 1 mg/dL serum TTR increase at Day 28 after treatment initiation was associated with a 4.7% lower risk of a first cardiovascular hospitalization over 30 months The analysis, the first from a prospective study of the relationship between change from baseline in TTR and subsequent risk of first CVH in ATTR, demonstrated that a greater increase in TTR is significantly associated with a lower risk of CVH The Kaplan-Meier curves for time to first CVH were also presented; the curves separated early, showing treatment benefit at Month 3 and continuing to separate through Month 30



The results from the analysis highlighting the early reduction in cardiovascular mortality (CVM) or CVH in ATTR in the ATTRibute-CM trial were shared by Kevin M. Alexander, M.D., Stanford University School of Medicine, U.S., in an oral presentation. Key findings included:

Acoramidis time-to-first event Kaplan-Meier (K-M) curves for a composite of CVM and CVH in ATTR-CM patients separated beginning at Month 3, representing an early and profound reduction on the composite endpoint of CVM and CVH in ATTR-CM patients, with a 15.2% absolute risk reduction and a 38.2% hazard reduction by Month 30 (p=0.0003).



On behalf of the authors, John Whang, M.D., Chief Medical Affairs Officer of BridgeBio Cardiorenal, presented data showing a higher risk of mortality in previously hospitalized participants. Insights included:

Participants with no CVH during the study had a 30-month survival rate of 86.7%, vs 60.1% in participants who had at least one CVH during the study To the company’s knowledge, this is the first time a prospective trial demonstrates that CVH portends a higher subsequent mortality in ATTR-CM patients This suggests that effective treatments to reduce CVH risk are critically important, and a targeted therapy for ATTR-CM that reduces CVH can improve the prognosis of patients with ATTR-CM





The rationale and design of ACT-EARLY, the acoramidis TTR amyloidosis prevention trial, was also presented by Pablo Garcia-Pavia, M.D., Ph.D., Iron Gate Majadahonda University Hospital, ES. ACT-EARLY will be the first Phase 3 trial to evaluate prophylactic therapy for the prevention or delay of ATTR amyloidosis in asymptomatic pathogenic TTR variant carriers with study initiation planned in 2024.

Jonathan Fox, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Medical Officer of BridgeBio Cardiorenal, shared the following: “The totality of acoramidis data across clinical outcomes, biomarkers, quality of life, and cardiac imaging continues to expand with the analyses shared at ISA and the data recently presented at ACC and ESC-HF. We remain encouraged by the potential benefits of targeting near-complete TTR stabilization, the resulting increases in serum TTR, and the corresponding statistically significant benefits on clinical event outcomes. We are committed to bringing acoramidis to the ATTR-CM community as quickly as possible, working toward our November 29th PDUFA date.”

Additionally, BridgeBio presented six encore poster presentations on its ATTRibute-CM data, which were previously shared at the European Society of Cardiology Heart Failure (ESC-HF) Congress 2024, the American College of Cardiology (ACC) Annual Scientific Sessions & Expo 2024 and the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2023.

Based on the positive results from ATTRibute-CM, BridgeBio submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which has been accepted with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date of November 29, 2024, and a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) to the European Medicines Agency, with a decision expected in 2025.

