21st circuit commission seeks applicants for Walsh circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County





29 May 2024





ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission (St. Louis County) is accepting applications for the circuit judge vacancy created by the impending retirement of the Honorable Joseph L. Walsh III.





The commission encourages qualified individuals to apply for judicial office. Qualifications for circuit judges may be found in article V, section 21 of the Missouri Constitution.





Application forms are linked below.









Applications, including Page 1 Confidential Information, will be accepted until 5 p.m., Friday, June 21, 2024, via e-mail only to 21stJudicialCommission@courts.mo.gov . Applicants who pursued the fall 2023 Donnelly circuit vacancy or the most recent Hearne associate circuit vacancy do not need to submit a full application but instead may forward a letter of interest, while documenting any applicable changes since submitting their last applications. Letters should be e-mailed to 21stJudicialCommission@courts.mo.gov , and the e-mail’s subject line should reference the position (Walsh vacancy) for which the applicant is applying.





The commission expects to conduct interviews Wednesday, July 24 and Thursday, July 25, 2024, at the St. Louis County Court Building, 105 South Central, Room 381N, Clayton, Missouri. In accordance with Rule 10.28, the interviews will be open to the public. Following the public interviews, the commission expects to meet and select the nominees whose names will be submitted to the governor for further consideration.





The members of the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission are: Thomas C. Clark II, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and chairperson of the commission; Al Koller III; Matthew Reh, secretary of the commission; Michelle Spirn; and Kelly Wittenbrink.









Note: Links to application materials typically are disabled after the deadline closes.





Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of the court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

(314) 539-4300



